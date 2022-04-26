ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Report: Mom Accuses Cop Who Tackled Autistic Son At Clifton Park Target Of Racial Profiling

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrZJA_0fKxRpMB00

A New York woman claims a Saratoga County sheriff’s deputy racially profiled her Black, autistic son before tackling him at a Target store, the Albany Times Union reports.

Chante Ware told the outlet her 14-year-old son was at the store in Clifton Park on Crossing Boulevard Monday, April 18, waiting for his siblings and cousins to check out, when the deputy detained him for no reason.

The chaotic scene that followed was captured on video by a bystander and shared online by Saratoga Black Lives Matter. It’s since gone viral online, with many viewers outraged at how the situation was handled.

In the video, the deputy can be seen bringing the boy to the floor after his 17-year-old sister attempted to intervene. The girl can be heard repeatedly yelling at the deputy to stop and telling him that the boy has autism.

Her 17-year-old daughter was eventually arrested for allegedly striking the deputy with a soap dish, injuring his face, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl is now facing charges of felony assault and resisting arrest. Ware’s son was not charged with a crime.

A statement from the sheriff’s office issued Tuesday, April 19, says police were initially called to the Target with “reports of disruptive youths.” However, the statement makes no mention of the deputy’s encounter with the boy or the fact that he has autism.

Daily Voice reached out to the sheriff's office for a response to Ware's allegations, but has not heard back.

“We take all allegations of assault against law enforcement seriously and they will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said in his original statement. “It is my hope that the injuries to our deputy and the trooper were minor and that they suffer no lasting ill-effects.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 15

BrokeBloke
3d ago

Under NYS "Shopkeeper Privilege" any Manager, Supervisor or Licensed Security Guard (Loss Prevention Agent) can detain patron, for about 15 minutes, to investigate Theft. In Juvenile Justice, Reports immediately go to County DSS.

Reply
7
dawn austin
3d ago

umm she threw a dish hit the officer in the face causing injuries. I personally know people who were there cause I live there. This a a mom who Hilda no responsibility for her kid action using her ethnic background. charge her and hold her responsible cause her mother taught her cause she has a different culture she can do what she wants. by the way mother screamed at the police the whole time while her kid is resisting arrest witch kept her kid fighting them. that's the TRUE story! Done with using skin color to make head lines. I raised 4 kids and if every my kid acted that way my slap would be worse then the handcuffs. ohh yaa I held my kids responsible for their actions!

Reply
6
Frank DeBiase
2d ago

Let’s have the full story! Everything is race now! Never mind what they did in the store! That’s ok to scream and act like animals no matter what color

Reply
4
Related
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Saratoga County, NY
City
New York City, NY
Saratoga County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Albany, NY
Clifton Park, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Clifton Park, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autistic#Crime#Target#The Albany Times Union
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Missing NY Girls Found In Poughkeepsie, Report Says

Two New York girls who were reported missing earlier this month have been found safe in the Hudson Valley, according to a new report from the Bronx Times. Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reported missing after they were last seen leaving their home in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to the New York City Police Department.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Rappahannock Jail Gangsters Charged In Fight That Hospitalized Fellow Inmate: Sheriff

Three Rappahannock Regional Jail inmates have been charged in connection with a fight that sent a fellow prisoner to the hospital last week, authorities said. The fight broke out between inmates Collins Turner and Travis Ball around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Turner and Ball then proceeded to attack another inmate by punching, choking and kneeing him, the office said.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Horrific Turnpike Crash Was 'Determined To Succeed'

The death of a 41-year-old Bayonne woman who was ejected then run over by a tractor trailer last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike has left those who knew her reeling. Olga Armijo was heading north in a Toyota Corolla when she was struck by a Honda Accord around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, April 24 near milepost 105.9 in Newark, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
261K+
Followers
41K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy