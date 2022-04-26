Report: Mom Accuses Cop Who Tackled Autistic Son At Clifton Park Target Of Racial Profiling

A New York woman claims a Saratoga County sheriff’s deputy racially profiled her Black, autistic son before tackling him at a Target store, the Albany Times Union reports.

Chante Ware told the outlet her 14-year-old son was at the store in Clifton Park on Crossing Boulevard Monday, April 18, waiting for his siblings and cousins to check out, when the deputy detained him for no reason.

The chaotic scene that followed was captured on video by a bystander and shared online by Saratoga Black Lives Matter. It’s since gone viral online, with many viewers outraged at how the situation was handled.

In the video, the deputy can be seen bringing the boy to the floor after his 17-year-old sister attempted to intervene. The girl can be heard repeatedly yelling at the deputy to stop and telling him that the boy has autism.

Her 17-year-old daughter was eventually arrested for allegedly striking the deputy with a soap dish, injuring his face, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl is now facing charges of felony assault and resisting arrest. Ware’s son was not charged with a crime.

A statement from the sheriff’s office issued Tuesday, April 19, says police were initially called to the Target with “reports of disruptive youths.” However, the statement makes no mention of the deputy’s encounter with the boy or the fact that he has autism.

Daily Voice reached out to the sheriff's office for a response to Ware's allegations, but has not heard back.

“We take all allegations of assault against law enforcement seriously and they will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said in his original statement. “It is my hope that the injuries to our deputy and the trooper were minor and that they suffer no lasting ill-effects.”

