ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Where To Buy The Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 YURT “White/Pink”

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 solidified Salehe Bembury‘s reputation as one of the best collaborators of the moment, as he produced nothing short of gold from the year’s beginning to its end. And for 2022, the former Versace VP is reuniting with New Balance to...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Mini Swooshes To The Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus may not boast the global appeal of other visible Air-cushioned silhouettes before it, but it continues being a go-to option among street style enthusiasts. For its latest ensemble, the Sean McDowell-designed sneaker has appeared in a predominantly black ensemble coupled with non-standard miniature swoosh logos....
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike’s “Set To Rise” Collection Expands With The Air Max 90

The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary like some of its swoosh-branded counterparts, but it continues to play a pivotal role within the brand’s lineup of footwear products even 32 years after its debut. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s 1990 running sneaker emerged as part of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Real Simple

This Amazon Home Decor Collection Made of Natural Materials Will Refresh Your Minimalist Space

Keeping up with home design trends can be overwhelming and costly. But one interior style you can't go wrong with is minimalism. Prioritizing functionality and utilizing neutral colors and simple forms, the minimalist style provides a calm and fresh space that's free of clutter. However, executing a minimalist home that's also full of character is no easy feat. Luckily, Amazon has an under-the-radar storefront that's packed with unique home decor made from natural materials to complete your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
sneakernews.com

A Mix Of Brown Tones Land On The Latest Nike Air Kukini

While the masses may not be onboard with the Nike Air Kukini revival, the early 2000s-produced running shoe has a core fanbase. Recently, that group of enthusiasts have been treated to official images of the sneaker in a compelling mix of brown tones. The sock-line, textile upper is overlaid with...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#Yurt#Jjjjound Asics Gel Kayano#Marketavailable Now#Europeapr 29th
sneakernews.com

OG Cortez Colors Appear On The Nike Blue Ribbon SB

Nike SB’s blending of past and present typically consists of taking a classic silhouette and outfitting it with updated cushioning and materials for skate-ready use. The BRSB, aka the Blue Ribbon SB, takes it a step further by completely modifying the iconic design of the Cortez, the running shoe that many associate with the origins of Nike.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

I’m Obsessed With This Boho Spring Dress I Got On Amazon For $23

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
APPAREL
Real Simple

Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off

There's nothing better than spending time reading, brunching, or simply lounging around on a perfectly decorated patio. Now that warmer weather is approaching, it's time to spruce up your outdoor space since it's sure to get a lot of use this summer. And what's better than finding the perfect conversation set to dress up your outdoor space? Scoring it on sale, too. Luckily, Target just slashed prices on patio furniture, outdoor decor, and grilling essentials by up to 20 percent. The deals are so impressive, prices start at just $2.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Shopping
StyleCaster

I Found an Under-$30 Nap Dress Dupe on Amazon That’s Honestly My Best Purchase to Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 5 “Easter” (2022)

While the Easter holiday is behind us, Jordan Brand is still firm on delivering one of the most holiday-appropriate colorways we’ve seen in the year 2022. Enter, the Air Jordan 5: dressed in a soft pastel pink shade, muted blue, and an elegant touch of aqua green, this upcoming Retro release captures all that you’d want and need to align with the Spring holiday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising Place to Shop for Vintage Home Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Want to dip a toe into the world of vintage shopping, but not quite ready to take a full dive? Turns out, there’s a big-name brand with a little-known vintage shop that boasts all the fun finds you’re on the hunt for. Urban Outfitters has been quietly adding vintage pieces to their home section, sprinkling in stylish pre-loved items like matching cup and saucer sets to whimsical candles with reusable holders. Act fast because many of these pieces are one of a kind and won’t be available for long! Also, keep in mind that there may be slight imperfections from prior use.
SHOPPING
ZDNet

The 5 best camping chairs: Take a seat

Going camping is a great pastime, but you need to bring a lot to make the experience comfortable. Your camping checklist should include a tent, a sleeping bag, a lantern, a packed cooler, and a camping chair so you can relax around your campsite. While many camping chairs are available,...
HOBBIES
People

Spotted: Amazon Dining Room Chairs That Look So Similar to the High-End Ones in Harry Styles' House

It should come as no surprise that Harry Styles, sartorial icon and global pop star, broke the internet (literally and figuratively!) after Better Homes & Gardens released its newest cover story with him at the forefront. The exclusive story, which features plenty of spicy Harry photos as well as insight into his forthcoming album, also showcases the 26-year-old in the comfort of his home, surrounded by some items that you, too, can take home — at a fraction of the price.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

This modular pouf and sofa hybrid concept looks a teeny bit uncomfortable

Modular furniture has become quite the fad these days, especially as people begin to understand how little floor space they actually have. Furniture that performs more than one function is also en vogue because having two pieces of furniture in the space of one helps a lot in saving space and money. Not everything can be combined perfectly, of course, and some take a bit of creative thinking to get around contrasting or incompatible elements. There are times when you do end up with a solution that is visually interesting to the point of being beautiful but may, unfortunately, be impractical for the purpose it was designed for in the first place.
INTERIOR DESIGN
sneakernews.com

Nike Dunk High “Homer Simpson” Revealed

Following up the Homer Simpson Dunk Lows is a Dunk High in Blue Chill and Amarillo that captures the colorful essence of the Simpson patriarch. Recently, Peter Moore’s 1985 design appears in “White,” “Blue Chill” and “Amarillo,” creating an ensemble that while not officially inspired by Homer, indulges in a color combination reminiscent of the Simpson’s characters skin tone and outfit. Base layers on the upcoming pair opt for a “colorless” look, allowing for overlays around the forefoot, along the tongue and across the heel to revel in titular “Blue Chill” flair. Contrasting, seemingly random yellow, then, animates the Nike Dunk‘s logos on the top of the tongue and the loop at the spine. Tread underfoot reverts to the UNC-friendly blue that appears up-top.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy