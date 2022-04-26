Sheriff’s office in Louisiana investigating graffiti vandalism at park over the weekend
LULING, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified on Monday about possible graffiti at a local park.
Deputies arrived at Rathborne Park and found the graffiti vandalism pictured below.
SCPSO says, "It is believed to have occurred between 1:00 pm Friday, April 22nd and 3:00 pm Sunday, April 24th."
The investigation into this graffiti vandalism remains open.
If you have any information or video that could help detectives with this case, please call Detective Kevin Tennison of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 783-6807, (985) 783-1135, or email ktennison@stcharlessheriff.org.
