Saint Charles Parish, LA

Sheriff’s office in Louisiana investigating graffiti vandalism at park over the weekend

By Michael Scheidt
 3 days ago

LULING, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified on Monday about possible graffiti at a local park.

Deputies arrived at Rathborne Park and found the graffiti vandalism pictured below.

Images courtesy of St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office

SCPSO says, “It is believed to have occurred between 1:00 pm Friday, April 22nd and 3:00 pm Sunday, April 24th.”

The investigation into this graffiti vandalism remains open.

If you have any information or video that could help detectives with this case, please call Detective Kevin Tennison of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807, (985) 783-1135, or email ktennison@stcharlessheriff.org.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

