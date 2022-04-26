ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB News: Angel Hernandez Sets Baseball Twitter On Fire Yet Again

By Staff Writer
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GM7z_0fKxQheE00

MLB's most infamous umpire was at the center of another moment that garnered plenty of interest from baseball fans.

View the original article to see embedded media.

In case you didn't know, most fans, and players revile MLB umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has long drawn criticism for his rulings on the field, especially when it comes to calling balls and strikes. Time and time again, the umpire is right in the middle of heated on field moments.

During ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball broadcast this weekend, Hernandez was inconsistent, to put it gently, in calling balls and strikes. Both teams were frustrated about his management of the strike zone and made no attempts to hid their emotions about it.

Especially, lefty slugger Kyle Schwarber. In the ninth inning with a full count in a one run game, Schwarber took what most umpires would call a ball. Instead, Hernandez called strike three. Schwarber absolutely lost his mind.

The numbers show that Schwarber's malice was not misplaced. According to Umpire Scorecards , Hernandez called just 88% of pitches accurately. League average is 94%.

Comments / 13

Phil A. Mignon
1d ago

Saw the game . He called 6 strikes out on pitchers that were balls. He also call a pitch that was 6.5 inches inside, a strike on Segura.

Reply
4
RarityStation51
20h ago

and here I thought Joe West was hated.... Angel is worse than Joe West and he has got to go.... 22 days into the season and it's marred by brawls, HBPs, meltdowns and Angel Hernandez..... 🤦‍♀️

Reply
2
timezone
2d ago

There is nothing professional about Angel Hernandez.

Reply
15
Related
The Spun

Look: Old NFL Draft Girlfriend Video Is Going Viral

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off later tonight, which has some people reliving viral moments of previous drafts. The official Twitter Sports page asked fans to name the most unforgettable draft moments. ESPN host and insider Field Yates didn’t disappoint, giving fans one of the most viral moments in recent memory.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Insane Throw From Cardinals Outfielder Going Viral

New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme appeared on his way to hitting a triple in Wednesday afternoon’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Dylan Carlson had other ideas. The fly ball initially sailed over Carlson’s head, but the center fielder quickly recovered and fired a missile to third base. It took a perfect throw, clocked at a ridiculous 97.2 mph per MLB’s Twitter page, to tag out Guillorme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone drops truth bomb on Anthony Rizzo’s 3-home run game

The New York Yankees offense erupted in a 12-8 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium, as the team clubbed five home runs in the defeat of their division rival. First baseman Anthony Rizzo made a piece of franchise history in the win, as he enjoyed the first three-homer game of his career. Rizzo’s incredible performance drew an exciting take from Yankees manager Aaron Boone, as reported by Lindsey Adler of The Athletic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Schwarber
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
Popculture

Albert Pujols Announces Divorce From Wife of 22 Years

Albert Pujols and his wife are getting a divorce. On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals legend announced he and his wife, Deidre, are splitting up after 22 years of marriage, per the New York Post. This news is also happening as Deidre underwent successful brain surgery to remove a brain tumor.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Is Trending Due To The Elon Musk News

Elon Musk has been the center of attention this week due to his $44 billion bid to purchase Twitter. The CEO of Tesla claims he purchased the social media platform so he can protect free speech. “By ‘free speech,’ I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Mlb News#Espn
The Spun

Sage Steele’s Comment On Colin Kaepernick Going Viral

On Wednesday, a report from the Wall Street Journal revealed that ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for “breaching her contract and violating her free-speech rights.”. During an appearance on the “Uncut with Jay Cutler” podcast last year, Steele shared her negative thoughts on ESPN’s COVID-19 vaccine...
NFL
Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Found Out That Ben Simmons Was Playing Too Much Call Of Duty In The Middle Of The NBA Playoffs

Being Ben Simmons might not be the best feeling in the world at this moment, it feels like almost no one in the NBA community has any nice things to say about the Brooklyn Nets man. His unavailability to play in a crucial Game 4 for the Nets that saw them get swept by the Celtics seems to have been the last straw for a lot of people, with Reggie Miller leading the charge in the scathing criticism of Simmons that has followed.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Is Furious With The Ravens Tonight

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received an unpleasant surprise tonight when the team traded his best wide receiver during the NFL Draft. The Ravens sent speedster Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and the 100th overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the 23rd overall pick. Needless to say, this was a shocking move.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Trevor Bauer suspension: MLB drops the hammer on Dodgers pitcher

Major League Baseball (MLB) has suspended Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer for two years after an investigation into sexual assault allegations. Note: This story contains graphic accounts of domestic violence, threats and sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault or domestic violence, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Colorado Rockies Fan Filmed Punching Women in Brawl Outside Coors Field

Footage taken outside Coors Field in Denver shows a man in a Colorado Rockies hat attacking multiple women in a fight. In the footage, embedded above via TMZ, the man can be seen throwing punches in what appears to be a scuffle between Rockies and Dodgers fans, hitting multiple women in the face. The incident happened shortly after the Rockies’ victory. It’s still unknown if anyone sustained injuries, but one blow seemed to knock a woman to the ground. The man also punched someone else who was already on the ground.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Angels to start 4-game series

LINE: White Sox -125, Angels +105; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Los Angeles Angels to start a four-game series. Chicago has a 7-11 record overall and a 5-4 record at home. The White Sox have a 2-6 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.
CHICAGO, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota coach Ben Johnson pens farewell to transferring guard

Minnesota basketball is losing a player to the transfer portal. On Wednesday, news surfaced that guard Abdoulaye Thiam was entering the portal and looking to move on. Thiam originally joined the Gophers out of the JUCO ranks via the 2021 recruiting class. He appeared in 15 games and scored 12 total points for Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
theScore

A's president calls out Giants for poor attendance during Bay Bridge Series

The Oakland Athletics are struggling with attendance issues early this season, but it seems team president Dave Kaval is more focused on the gate at Oracle Park. During Tuesday evening's game between the Athletics and host San Francisco Giants, Kaval issued a series of tweets seemingly critical of poor attendance for the series, blaming local media and Giants marketing staff:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Reimbursed Minor League Clubhouse Dues

As the MLB lockout extended into the middle of February, Spring Training began with only Minor League players who weren’t on a 40-man roster permitted to report to camp. It was a unique experience for several Los Angeles Dodgers prospects, who essentially had all of Camelback Ranch to themselves and more one-on-one time with coaches.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
591
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy