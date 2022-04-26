ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

4-27-22 body found in lake winnebago identified

radioplusinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has identified the Fond du Lac man found near the western shore of Lake Winnebago over the weekend. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the...

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Oconto County man accused of shooting at neighbor

TOWN OF LAKEWOOD (WLUK) -- An Oconto County man is charged after he allegedly shot at his neighbor. Mark Verhagen, 57, of Lakewood, is facing multiple charges including first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. Police say they were called to...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Fond Du Lac County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Winnebago, WI
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
NBC Chicago

Autopsy Results Revealed in Death of 10-Year-Old Girl from Wisconsin

Preliminary autopsy results confirmed that a 10-year-old girl found dead in northwestern Wisconsin this week died of strangulation and blunt force trauma, a coroner said Thursday. Chippewa County Coroner Ronald Patten said the autopsy on Illiana “Lily” Peters showed the manner of death was homicide. He expects results from toxicology...
KARE 11

Why is teen suspect in Lily Peters' death being prosecuted in adult court?

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis — In Lily Peters' alleged killer's initial appearance hearing, the state outlined some gruesome details that came out from the investigation. “The statements that the defendant made to law enforcement, that his intention was to rape and kill the victim from the get go, when he left the house with the victim going down the trail, the state believes there's a need to protect the community,” District attorney Wade Newell said in court on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bald eagle fatally shot; Wisconsin DNR seeks to identify shooter

FREDONIA, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking the public's help to identify the person responsible for fatally shooting a bald eagle. Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, DNR wardens were notified of an injured bald eagle found along the Milwaukee River in Fredonia near the Washington-Ozaukee county line.
FREDONIA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Winnebago#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAY Green Bay

Victim’s sister says Green Bay woman was murdered by her husband

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We are learning more about the case of two bodies found in a Green Bay home Monday morning. As we reported at the time, an estranged couple was found dead in a home on Third Street on the city’s west side. Neighbors said they saw two children being escorted from the home.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tree service provider faces theft, burglary charges

MILWAUKEE - In August 2020, a wind storm knocked down several trees on Mitch Haycock’s wooded family land in New Berlin. Haycock made a round of calls to tree services. No one was available. Soon after, Haycock spotted an advertisement alongside the road in Wauwatosa. "I saw this little...
NEW BERLIN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Man dies after being hit on Beach Boulevard in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Beach Boulevard in Biloxi. Biloxi Police say they responded after a man was hit by a vehicle near Bellman Street Friday night at about 8:20. The seriously wounded man was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he passed […]
BILOXI, MS
HeySoCal

LASD locates mother of boy found at homeless encampment

Authorities Friday announced they have located the mother of a boy who had been found in a Paramount homeless encampment. The boy, who had been tentatively identified by authorities as Anthony, was found about 10 a.m. Thursday with a man at the encampment at the Los Angeles River near the Long Beach (710) and Glenn Anderson (105) freeways, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find the parents.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fox11online.com

Crews respond to Waushara County barn fire

(WLUK) -- Crews were called to a barn fire in Waushara County Tuesday. It happened at County Highway HH and County Road I near Fremont. It is not known if any animals or equipment were inside the barn at the time of the fire.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Gas leak near UW-Oshkosh campus contained

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A gas leak that led to evacuations near the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh campus has been contained. UW-Oshkosh police say the leak was in the 700 block of Scott Avenue. People are asked to stay alert in the area and allow crews space to work.
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy