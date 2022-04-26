Legendary Composer Burt Bacharach Became a Dad of 4 After Finding Fame: Get to Know His Kids

Courtesy of Raleigh Bacharach/Instagram; Courtesy of Oliver Bacharach/Instagram

Composer Burt Bacharach has worked with so many incredible artists over the course of his six decades-long career. Over the years, some of his biggest fans included his four children: Cristopher Bacharach, Oliver Bacharach, Raleigh Bacharach and late daughter Nikki Bacharach. Keep scrolling to learn more about Burt’s four children.

Who Was Burt’s Eldest Daughter Nikki Bacharach?

During his marriage to Angie Dickinson, which lasted from 1965 to 1981, Burt became a dad for the first time. The pair welcomed daughter Nikki three months before her due date in 1966. In an essay published by the Daily Mail, Burt shared that his eldest daughter was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and lived in a treatment center for 10 years. Nikki died by suicide at the age of 40 in 2007.

“She was cremated and there was no service, but Angie made a memorial booklet for her with photographs and a long poem,” the Grammy winner wrote. “The last lines were, ‘Nikki put on quite a show when she was here, on this Earth. She was not understood by most but loved and appreciated by a precious few. And now, she’s finally happy. Her Mom.’”

Who Is Burt’s Eldest Son Cristopher Bacharach?

Burt married lyricist Carole Bayer Sager in 1982. During their nine-year marriage, they adopted their son, Cristopher. Carole and her son maintained a close-knit relationship over the years. The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee dedicated her 2016 memoir, They’re Playing Our Song, to both her son and her second husband, Robert Daly.

Christopher has stayed out of the spotlight for the most part but has made some rare red carpet appearances with his mom and stepdad over the years. Carole did share a photo with her only child in August 2016 on Facebook.

Who Is Burt’s Youngest Son Oliver Bacharach?

In 1993, Burt married Jane Hansen. Together they welcomed their son, Oliver. Oliver owns a homemade ice cream company called Afternoon Deelite in Aspen, Colorado. He is very active on social media, often posting photos while hanging out with his father, sharing snowboarding videos and spending time with his pups.

Courtesy of Oliver Bacharach/Instagram

The University of Oregon alum is also a pianist and went on tour with his dad in Europe in 2013. He played the keyboard in Burt’s band, a bonding experience that the legendary songwriter is extremely grateful for.

“It is hard to even describe, because when you get a connection like that with a child of yours and go out afterward, and you’re making music together, it’s very, very hard to come by and very special,” Burt told The Register-Guard in October 2014.

Who Is Burt’s Youngest Daughter Raleigh Bacharach?

The youngest Bacharach child, Raleigh, earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of South Carolina before pursuing her master’s degree at San Diego State University, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is a talented equestrian, competing all across the U.S. throughout college. Raleigh began working as a health promotion program administrator in Pitkin County, Colorado, in January 2022.

Courtesy of Raleigh Bacharach/Instagram

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).