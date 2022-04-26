ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Legendary Composer Burt Bacharach Became a Dad of 4 After Finding Fame: Get to Know His Kids

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrZyg_0fKxQ82A00
Courtesy of Raleigh Bacharach/Instagram; Courtesy of Oliver Bacharach/Instagram

Composer Burt Bacharach has worked with so many incredible artists over the course of his six decades-long career. Over the years, some of his biggest fans included his four children: Cristopher Bacharach, Oliver Bacharach, Raleigh Bacharach and late daughter Nikki Bacharach. Keep scrolling to learn more about Burt’s four children.

Who Was Burt’s Eldest Daughter Nikki Bacharach?

During his marriage to Angie Dickinson, which lasted from 1965 to 1981, Burt became a dad for the first time. The pair welcomed daughter Nikki three months before her due date in 1966. In an essay published by the Daily Mail, Burt shared that his eldest daughter was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and lived in a treatment center for 10 years. Nikki died by suicide at the age of 40 in 2007.

“She was cremated and there was no service, but Angie made a memorial booklet for her with photographs and a long poem,” the Grammy winner wrote. “The last lines were, ‘Nikki put on quite a show when she was here, on this Earth. She was not understood by most but loved and appreciated by a precious few. And now, she’s finally happy. Her Mom.’”

Who Is Burt’s Eldest Son Cristopher Bacharach?

Burt married lyricist Carole Bayer Sager in 1982. During their nine-year marriage, they adopted their son, Cristopher. Carole and her son maintained a close-knit relationship over the years. The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee dedicated her 2016 memoir, They’re Playing Our Song, to both her son and her second husband, Robert Daly.

Christopher has stayed out of the spotlight for the most part but has made some rare red carpet appearances with his mom and stepdad over the years. Carole did share a photo with her only child in August 2016 on Facebook.

Who Is Burt’s Youngest Son Oliver Bacharach?

In 1993, Burt married Jane Hansen. Together they welcomed their son, Oliver. Oliver owns a homemade ice cream company called Afternoon Deelite in Aspen, Colorado. He is very active on social media, often posting photos while hanging out with his father, sharing snowboarding videos and spending time with his pups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpxmD_0fKxQ82A00
Courtesy of Oliver Bacharach/Instagram

The University of Oregon alum is also a pianist and went on tour with his dad in Europe in 2013. He played the keyboard in Burt’s band, a bonding experience that the legendary songwriter is extremely grateful for.

“It is hard to even describe, because when you get a connection like that with a child of yours and go out afterward, and you’re making music together, it’s very, very hard to come by and very special,” Burt told The Register-Guard in October 2014.

Who Is Burt’s Youngest Daughter Raleigh Bacharach?

The youngest Bacharach child, Raleigh, earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of South Carolina before pursuing her master’s degree at San Diego State University, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is a talented equestrian, competing all across the U.S. throughout college. Raleigh began working as a health promotion program administrator in Pitkin County, Colorado, in January 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uX2x_0fKxQ82A00
Courtesy of Raleigh Bacharach/Instagram

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Comments / 8

Related
Closer Weekly

Gladys Knight Became a Mom of 3 at the Height of Fame: Get to Know Her Kids and Blended Family

Legendary soul singer Gladys Knight is widely known for her incredible vocals and tremendous stage presence. The Grammy winner became a mom of three while balancing her music career. She welcomed late son James “Jimmy” Gaston Newman III and Kenya Newman with ex-husband James “Jimmy” Newman, and Shanga Ali Hankerson with ex-husband Barry Hankerson. Keep scrolling to learn more about Gladys’ three kids.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Grace Kelly’s grandson Louis Ducruet admits he'd like to have the first of four children with wife Marie next year when they both turn 30 - but she'd prefer to wait and focus on her career (and only wants two!)

The grandson of Grace Kelly and his wife have opened up about their plans to have a family, but it seems they need to iron out a few details first. Louis and Marie Ducruet, both 29, tied the knot in Monaco in 2019, and are now thinking about the next stage of their marriage, after celebrating their relationship's ten-year anniversary in March.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Jimmy Kimmel shares birthday tribute to son Billy, five, years after tearfully revealing he had open heart surgery hours after birth: 'We are eternally grateful to the brilliant doctors and nurses'

Jimmy Kimmel has shared a birthday tribute to his son Billy on his fifth birthday years after famously tearing up on his talk show when revealing the boy had open heart surgery just hours after birth in May 2017. The 54-year-old chat show host shared a cute snap of his...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Burt Bacharach
Person
Angie Dickinson
Upworthy

A single gay man just made history with the birth of his son via surrogacy

A single gay man from Melbourne, Australia, is finally living his lifelong dream of fatherhood with the birth of his son via surrogacy. Despite a long and challenging journey, Shaun Resnik made history as the first single man in the Australian state of Victoria to become a father via surrogacy, following the arrival of his baby boy Eli Michael on March 22 this year. The process took three and a half years, but he could not be more thankful for his newborn son. He hoped that his story of fatherhood would open doors for other single folks who wish to become parents, The Daily Mail reports.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#The Daily Mail
Collider

Estelle Harris, Beloved Comic Actress, Dead at 93

Beloved comic actress Estelle Harris has passed away at the age of 93. Her son confirmed the news in a report to Deadline, and he was thankfully with his mother in her final moments. The actress passed away of natural causes in her home in Palm Desert, California. Most audiences would recognize Harris for her work as Estelle Costanza on NBC's Seinfeld, though she's more than likely made an impression on viewers of all ages in one project or another.
PALM DESERT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
mansionglobal.com

Mark Wahlberg Lists Longtime Beverly Hills Home for $87.5 Million

Mark Wahlberg is selling his more than 6-acre Beverly Hills megamansion for a cool $87.5 million. Mark Wahlberg is selling his more than 6-acre Beverly Hills megamansion for a cool $87.5 million. With 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms, the home has more than enough room for the 50-year-old actor and...
REAL ESTATE
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

50K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy