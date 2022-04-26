ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roscoe, IL

Hot tub may have caused Roscoe house fire

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySSGx_0fKxPyN800

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Roscoe family was chased from their home after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to Terragon Court just after midnight and found flames coming from the rear of the house and spreading through the roof.

Several fire departments responded to the scene and all the occupants managed to escape unharmed.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire, and say an electrical fire in a hot tub may have been to blame.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Crews called to 2-vehicle crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called to a 2-vehicle crash Tuesday. It happened near West Beech and North Wright streets. One of the vehicles was seen on its side in a yard. There were several ambulances on scene. However, there is no word yet on if anyone was hurt. This is a developing […]
URBANA, IL
WIFR

Rockton chief discovers major house fire while driving through town

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire departments were called in to help Tuesday morning after Rockton’s fire chief noticed smoke coming from a house in the 500 block of Ferry Street. First responders were dispatched just after 10 a.m.; a MABAS alarm brought in fire departments from surrounding communities...
ROCKTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roscoe, IL
Roscoe, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Sports
Roscoe, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Grandmother Allegedly Forced Her To Drink Whiskey While Mother Watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Tub#House Fire#Accident#Terragon Court#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

56-year-old woman shot and killed in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A 56-year-old woman died after a shooting Tuesday night. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Green Dale Drive near Harrison Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was found inside […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

A dangling baby's breath-taking escape from a fire

A police officer climbed the outside of an apartment block to rescue a one-year-old baby dangled over a balcony by her desperate mother during a fire in Florida. Deputy William Puzynski then lowered the girl to officers waiting on the ground. Firefighters rescued the mother by ladder. The condition of...
ACCIDENTS
WGN News

30-year-old woman wounded in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting in West Englewood early Thursday morning, according to police. Police said the woman was with a friend in the 6300 block of South Laflin Street shortly after 6:10 a.m. when an unknown man approached on foot and opened fire. The woman was struck to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

57-year-old man shot to death on West Side

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old man was shot to death on the city’s West Side early Sunday morning, according to police. Police said the man was in a verbal altercation with an unknown man shortly after 4:40 a.m. in the 400 block of South Pulaski Road when the perpetrator revealed a handgun and fired several shots, […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy