Hot tub may have caused Roscoe house fire

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Roscoe family was chased from their home after a fire broke out early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were called to Terragon Court just after midnight and found flames coming from the rear of the house and spreading through the roof.

Several fire departments responded to the scene and all the occupants managed to escape unharmed.

Investigators are searching for the cause of the fire, and say an electrical fire in a hot tub may have been to blame.

