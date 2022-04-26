Results of the weekend rain April 25 – April 26

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Most of the weekend rainfall fell in the north and south areas of the Concho Valley, and according to U.S. Geological Survey stream data, the E.V. Spence Reservoir will benefit the most from the runoff. The other streams to the south showed little to no significant runoff, even though severe storm warnings and flood advisories were prompted as the system moved through the area.

The stream monitor on Beals Creek near Westbrook in Mitchell County recorded 540 cubic feet per second (CFS) at its highest reading at 10:00 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022. It currently reports 81 CFS at 3:00 p.m. today, Tuesday, April 26.

The runoff from Beals Creek joins the Colorado River, and just before 6:00 a.m. this morning the stream monitor near Silver, Texas began reporting the runoff flow as it makes its way to the Spence Reservoir. As of this writing, the stream flow is 439 CFS, rising at 0.06 feet per hour.

The final tally of water impounded by Spence will not be known for a couple of days; an approximation of acre-feet impounded from the current Beals Creek and Colorado River runoff based on the stream flow reports could reach 870 acre-feet (2.83 million gallons), a little over 1% of its total storage capacity.

For a current state of local reservoir capacities and fill levels, please click here: https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/water/

