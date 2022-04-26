DeWitt County Game Warden Trey Kram earns Game Warden of the Year

VICTORIA, Texas – The National Wild Turkey Federation recognized DeWitt County Game Warden, Trey Kram, as Texas Game Warden of the Year. The organization honored Kram for his focus on wildlife conservation and education. Kram’s dedication to educating his community, engaging local organizations and pursuing poaching investigations has set a high standard among his peers and throughout the state.

Over the course of Kram’s 11-career, he has emphasized hunting conservation among groups such as the Lions Club, Rotary Club, Wildlife Management Association and local schools.

DeWitt County Game Warden Trey Kram released the following statement

“It’s important to remember that as conservation law enforcement, we hold a lot of knowledge and experience when it comes to preserving our wildlife and wild spaces for future generations,” said Warden Trey Kram. “It’s critical we share that information with our communities to empower individuals to make better choices.”

DeWitt County often falls prey to poachers considering it is a turkey hunting hot spot. The south Texas area has witness turkey populations stagnate or disappear over the past decades. Kram used his extensive knowledge of the terrain and wildlife populations to focus his attention on capturing turkey poachers. He often writes citations for hunting out of season, criminal trespass and possessing turkey during a closed season. Warden Kram also sent a message that following hunting regulations is significant to protecting the bird’s populations.

‘It’s about fairness’

“First, it’s about fairness.” Kram said. “No one should be taking advantage of a closed season when there are first- time hunters, patiently waiting at home for the season to start. However, it’s also about the native turkey populations. They survive as a family group. It only takes a few poachers to completely decimate a flock; ruining one of our resources and the opportunity for future hunters.”

Warden Kram says the new recognition reminds him how important his outreach is to protecting conservation efforts in the long run. He anticipates some of the newly founded attention may direct him to new groups in the area. He also hopes to support further outreach initiatives among Texas Game Wardens.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife provided the above information and photo.

