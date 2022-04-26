ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Fanning Was THE Child Actor Of The 2000s, So Let's Talk About Some Of Her Roles

By Andria Moore
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

If you grew up in the early 2000s (or just consumed media during that time), you know no child dominated the movie industry quite like Dakota Fanning.

If there was a movie that required a kid, she was in it. If there was a heart-wrenching drama, she was the lead. Early on in her career, she starred alongside Tom Cruise, Denzel Washington, Queen Latifah — some of the Hollywood greats — and she always held her own.

Let's take a look back at some of Dakota's most notable childhood roles.

I Am Sam (2001)

In her first big movie role, a 7-year-old Dakota captivated audience's everywhere with her ability to gracefully handle heavy material at such a young age. She conveyed a range of emotions well beyond her years in the role of Lucy, the daughter of a man with a disability. Her big, bright eyes lit up every scene.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Although not a starring role, it's certainly a memorable one. Dakota briefly appeared as a young Reese Witherspoon in the beginning of the film. Although she was only in the movie for approximately five minutes, she was sassy and Southern as ever.

Uptown Girls (2003)

A millennial staple — Uptown Girls was giving Dakota Fanning sass in the utmost degree. Starring alongside Brittany Murphy, Dakota played the wise-beyond-her-years Ray. The role required her sass and smarts, but also a softer, more innocent side at times, and she was able to showcase a range of emotions with only subtle glances.

The Cat in the Hat (2003)

In the live-action version of the Dr. Seuss classic, Dakota proved that she does weird well. Although the movie itself wasn't the best, Dakota was endearing as the curious and reliable Sally.

Man on Fire (2004)

Starring alongside Denzel Washington, and managing to not only hold her own, but compliment his acting, is a great feat in itself. Once again, Dakota was thrown into a movie with adult themes and drama, and brought a childhood innocence and sincerity that greatly enhanced the film. The scene where she teases Denzel for cracking a smile is so beautiful and natural, it's easy to forget she was only 9.

Dreamer (2005)

Playing opposite Kurt Russell as his passionate and extremely intelligent daughter, Dakota gave an inspiring performance as Cale. She displayed a maturity in this role that was impressive to see for such a young actor, and the soft, but firm cadence of her voice created the perfect line delivery.

War of the Worlds (2005)

This movie shaped my childhood, honestly. I remember adults constantly talking about how good "the little girl" was in the War of the Worlds remake . At 10 years old, Dakota was handling the honor of playing Tom Cruise's daughter like a pro. Unlike her previous roles at this point that were more about the subtlety of acting and the dialogue, War of the Worlds was an action movie that required her to run, scream, cry, and convey a constant state of despair and confusion that we hadn't yet seen from her.

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Starring as the lead character in such a beloved childhood classic is a lot of pressure. But Dakota completely nailed the role of the spirited, determined, and caring Fern. She was fun-loving and easy going, but stubborn once she set her mind to something. And she proved she could carry a movie as the lead role.

The Secret Life of Bees (2008)

Perhaps one of her most iconic film roles, Dakota played the role of Lily Owens, a lost 14-year-old navigating race and loss in '60s South Carolina. This film dealt with intense themes and complicated relationships, and Dakota's commitment to the character shone through her superb acting.

Push (2009)

Dakota was so good as Cassie in Push , that Director Paul McGuigan said he didn't want to do the movie without her. At 14, this role was one of Dakota's defining transitional moments from child to teen actor. She excelled playing an edgier, darker character opposite Chris Evans.

Coraline (2009)

Not everyone can pull off voice acting, but a young, teenage Dakota nailed the lead role of Coraline. It was different than any other role she had done previously, and her voice perfectly complemented the character.

What are your favorite Dakota Fanning roles? Let us know in the comments below!

