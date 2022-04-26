Dakota Fanning Was THE Child Actor Of The 2000s, So Let's Talk About Some Of Her Roles

This movie shaped my childhood, honestly. I remember adults constantly talking about how good "the little girl" was in the War of the Worlds remake . At 10 years old, Dakota was handling the honor of playing Tom Cruise's daughter like a pro. Unlike her previous roles at this point that were more about the subtlety of acting and the dialogue, War of the Worlds was an action movie that required her to run, scream, cry, and convey a constant state of despair and confusion that we hadn't yet seen from her.