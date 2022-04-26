ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bills had top-30 visit with Alabama's Christian Harris

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly held a top-30, pre-draft visit with a player that stood out in last season’s NCAA National Championship game.

According to The Game Day NFL, the Bills had Alabama linebacker Christian Harris in Buffalo in recent weeks prior to the draft. He also had a good showing at the combine as well:

Harris, a junior, mustered together 80 tackles, including 11.5 for loss, with 5.5 sacks, three passes defended and two forced fumbles last season for Alabama.

The Bills do currently sport a defense with two starting linebackers, roles held by Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. However, Sean McDermott’s defense does get creative with packages at times. If he desired a third linebacker instead of slot cornerback on occasion, Harris could have a spot in Buffalo.

The Bills also released their “third” linebacker and backup to both Edmunds and Milano, AJ Klein, earlier this offseason in a salary cap move.

Heading into the draft later this week, Harris is currently projected as a second-round pick.

By having a top-30 visit with Harris, Buffalo does appear to have some legitimate interest in him. The Bills are allowed to have up to 30 draft prospects in for pre-draft workouts, meetings, and more, and they decided to allocate one of those to Harris.

