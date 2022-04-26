ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

How to rewatch the Pennsylvania Republican Gubernatorial Debate

By George Stockburger
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IelxB_0fKxNOXO00

(WHTM) – Four of the Republican Party candidates vying to replace Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and likely face Josh Shapiro in the November Primary just wrapped up a debate in Harrisburg.

Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain, and Dave White debated for one hour at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg. Each received at least 5% in either the March or April Nexstar/Emerson College Polling/The Hill polls to receive an invitation to the debate.

Nine candidates filed enough petitions to appear on the May 17 ballot.

The debate was broadcasted to all 67 counties in the Keystone State and live-streamed to millions more.

Here’s how to rewatch the Democratic Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate

The U.S. Senate Debate was carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social

WHTM-TV ABC Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, PA Abc27.com @abc27news

WJET-TVABCErie, PAYourErie.com@jetfoxyourerie

WFXP-TVFOXErie, PAYourErie.com@jetfoxyourerie

MyYTV-TVMyNetworkTVYoungstown, OHWKBN.com@33wytv

WBRE-TVNBCScranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PAPahomepage.com@eyewitnessnewstv

WTAJ-TVCBSJohnstown, Altoona, State College, PAWearecentralpa.com@wtajtv

WPHL-TVMyNetworkTVPhiladelphia, PAPhl17.com@phl17

WPXI-TVNBCPittsburgh, PAWpxi.com@wpxi

In addition, the U.S. Senate Debate was streamed on the following websites:

Station Network Market (Counties) Station Website Social

WETM-TVNBCElmira, NY (Tioga)Mytwintiers.com@wetm18news

WPIX-TVCWNew York, NY (Monroe)Pix11.com@pix11news

WIVB-TVCBSBuffalo, NY (McKean, Potter)Wivb.com@News4buffalo

WIVT-TVABCBinghamton, NYBinghamtonhomepage.com@NewsChannel34

WDVM-TVINDWashington, DC (Fulton)Localdvm.com@wdvmtv

You can follow along on Twitter using the #PAGov and rewatch our post-debate coverage immediately after both on-air and online on abc27.com

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarter s. Sign up here .

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester co-hosted the debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

The primary election for U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2. There are nine total candidates in the Republican primary field, and Shapiro is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app .

