Crush Cancer rides again Sunday in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Crush Cancer came to Hampton Roads after Virginia Beach Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson lost her husband to cancer. She went to Washington D.C. and saw a Cycle for Survival event.

“I thought this is such a fantastic event, we need to bring this to Virginia Beach,” Wilson said.

She mentioned the event to local businessman Tony Nero, who had lost his wife to cancer. He said, “I’m, all in.”

Wilson reached out to local businesswoman Cheryl McCleskey whose husband died of cancer and has survived it herself.

Mark Rosenfield works for Cheryl and organizes what we now know as the Crush Cancer event.

“Staying involved, staying focused even with the pandemic knowing rare cancer didn’t stop for the pandemic, so we have to keep raising money,” Rosenfield told us.

“Cancer affects everybody in some way. If you don’t get it yourself, it is a loved one or friend or co-worker. I don’t know anyone who has not been affected by cancer,” Wilson added.

10 On Your Side has had three children ambassadors touched by cancer.

Ben Goldberg , who loved to dance to Michael Jackson.

Michaeyla Nadeau , who lost a leg and climbed Mt. Trashmore with us.

And Landon Sanderl , who lived almost all his 12 years with cancer and who inspired his classmates at Lynnhaven Middle School. He rode one of the cycles for Crush Cancer in a scene we will never forget. As he rode, all his classmates chanted, “Landon. Landon. Landon.”

“Landon got to ride the bike for the first time, and the kids volunteered to ride the bike and they paid money to support Crush Cancer children,” said Landon’s grandmother, Patti Sanderl.

Also on board from the start is the generosity of Onelife Fitness.

“We here at Onelife Fitness are into giving back. It is the greatest gift of all. By doing that, you can really make a difference, and it’s fun and a positive experience. A community working towards the same mission and goals,” said Onelife spokesperson Jacqueline Schillereff.

10 On Your Side keeps participating because cancer must be eradicated in our lifetime, and remember this: 50% of all cancers are considered rare cancers.

“Thank you to WAVY-TV for always being supportive of our cause. All our amazing partners are absolutely thrilled to be taking part in year number seven,” Schillereff added.

Sign up and join us on Sunday, May 1 st at the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click here for more information on the WAVY Warriors Crush Cancer team and event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.