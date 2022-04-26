2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

Philadelphia has been consistently getting mentioned in big trades revolving around some of the most elite receivers in the League. Within the last week it was announced that Deebo Samuel wants to get traded from the 49ers. The Eagles were immediately amongst teams that could show interest in the ultra-talented receiver. Now, there is new receiver from Tennessee that could be on the trade market. His name is A.J. Brown who was one of the top receivers in the league in 2021 with the Titans. Check out how A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles are linked and what could he do for the Eagles if he was traded to Philly.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO