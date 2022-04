Moderna is asking the FDA to consider emergency use authorization for its COVID vaccine to be used with children under 6 years old. Dr. Christina Johns, a senior medical advisor at PM Pediatrics, joined Cheddar News to talk about the pharmaceutical company's research into the safety and efficacy of the vaccine for the very youngest of children. "This is very exciting news because children met that goal in their neutralizing antibody response in this age group — means that we really can extrapolate a lot from what we know about data in adults," she said. "I will say that there's a caveat that we have not seen yet the full dataset released, so I'm waiting for that and my fingers are crossed for next week."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO