ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Libya faces harsh Ramadan with rising food prices

Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago

Ramadan is a spiritual time for...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Chilling revelation China could have SOLDIERS, ships and fighter jets on the Solomon Islands in WEEKS - putting Australia at extreme risk

Australia has been warned Chinese military troops, ships and aircraft could arrive in the Solomon Islands within weeks. There are growing fears China will act swiftly to establish a military base less than 2,000km from Australian shores after its security pact with the South Pacific island nation was finalised on Tuesday.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libya#Food Prices#Food Drink#Muslims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall covers 101 dangerous candies and snacks

Salmonella is a dangerous bacteria that can cause life-threatening illnesses in some people. The microorganism can be found in all sorts of food products, including snacks. It was just a few weeks ago that Ferrero issued a massive recall of Kinder-branded Easter-themed chocolates due to Salmonella contamination. And now it’s time to make note of an even bigger candy recall from Strauss Israel Elite that was triggered by the same bacteria.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lebanon-Express

Russia says it's cutting gas to two EU nations in escalation

Russia opened a new front in its war over Ukraine on Wednesday, deciding to shut off gas to two European Union nations that staunchly back Kyiv, a dramatic escalation in a conflict that is increasingly becoming a wider battle with the West.
ECONOMY
Lebanon-Express

Caste doesn't just exist in India or in Hinduism – it is pervasive across many religions in South Asia and the diaspora

Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content. Aseem Hasnain, Bridgewater State University and Abhilasha Srivastava, California State University, San Bernardino. (THE CONVERSATION) The California State University system, America’s largest public higher education system, recently added caste, a birth-based...
SOCIETY
Lebanon-Express

Ukraine invasion threatens international collaboration in space and shows how power structures are changing – podcast

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Daniel Merino, The Conversation and Gemma Ware, The Conversation. (THE CONVERSATION) Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is challenging the structures of international collaboration in space. In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, we talk...
WORLD
Lebanon-Express

Ukrainian women train demining in Kosovo

In Kosovo, far from their homeland, Ukrainian women undergo intensive demining courses to help their country remove numerous planted or abandoned explosives, a process that will most likely last for decades after Russia's invasion ends.
WORLD
The Independent

India cancels more than 700 passenger trains to ramp up coal supply amid dire power shortages

India’s railways have cancelled 753 passenger trains for almost a month to ramp up coal supplies as the government rushes to overcome the country’s worst power crisis in years and prevent widespread power cuts.The cancellations of passenger, mail and freight trains is so coal can be transported from mines to power plants on the verge of exhausting their supplies.The country has less than eight days worth of coal stock as against the norm of 24 days.The suspension of the trains is expected to cause a major disruption in the world’s largest rail networks that ferries nearly 22 million commuters...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy