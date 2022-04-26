Libya faces harsh Ramadan with rising food prices

India’s railways have cancelled 753 passenger trains for almost a month to ramp up coal supplies as the government rushes to overcome the country’s worst power crisis in years and prevent widespread power cuts.The cancellations of passenger, mail and freight trains is so coal can be transported from mines to power plants on the verge of exhausting their supplies.The country has less than eight days worth of coal stock as against the norm of 24 days.The suspension of the trains is expected to cause a major disruption in the world’s largest rail networks that ferries nearly 22 million commuters...

TRAFFIC ・ 44 MINUTES AGO