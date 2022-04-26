ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Universal blood donors needed to save lives

By Courtesy Blood Assurance
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 3 days ago

Blood Assurance has only 15 units of O-negative blood on its shelves, the organization announced. The nonprofit, which provides blood and blood supplies to multiple area hospitals, is pleading for universal donors to come forward and donate.

“In the United States, less than 10% of our population has O-negative blood, but 100% of the population can accept that blood in an emergency,” Christopher Swafford, chief operating officer for Blood Assurance, said. “The demand is very high right now at multiple trauma centers we serve.”

The 15 units of O-negative blood is less than a day’s supply, according to Swafford. Blood Assurance needs to collect at least 50 units a day at a minimum.

To convince universal donors to donate, Blood Assurance is giving away a $20 Amazon or Mastercard gift card to all O-negative donors through April 30. The gift card promotion is applicable at its brick-and-mortar donation centers and mobile blood drives.

Blood donors are urged to visit bloodassurance.org/schedule to view a list of all upcoming blood drives and to schedule an appointment. Donors can also call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fYK5Z_0fKxLAFe00

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Universal blood donors needed to save lives

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Clarksville, TN
Society
Clarksville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donors#Blood Drives#Donate Blood#Charity#Blood Assurance#Mastercard#Bagive#Walk Ins
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall covers 101 dangerous candies and snacks

Salmonella is a dangerous bacteria that can cause life-threatening illnesses in some people. The microorganism can be found in all sorts of food products, including snacks. It was just a few weeks ago that Ferrero issued a massive recall of Kinder-branded Easter-themed chocolates due to Salmonella contamination. And now it’s time to make note of an even bigger candy recall from Strauss Israel Elite that was triggered by the same bacteria.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

981
Followers
518
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy