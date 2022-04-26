ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Edgecombe, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Nash by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-26 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Buchanan, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Buchanan; Platte A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONIPHAN...NORTHEASTERN ATCHISON...SOUTHWESTERN BUCHANAN AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES At 936 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Rushville, or near Atchison, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Atchison, Rushville, Lewis And Clark Village, Doniphan, De Kalb and Lewis And Clark Vi. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Johnson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Johnson; Lafayette FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 230 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 230 AM CDT early this morning for A portion of west central Missouri, including the following counties, Cass, Jackson, Johnson MO and Lafayette. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Delaware, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delaware; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Wagoner SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 162 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA MUSKOGEE OKFUSKEE IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA DELAWARE MAYES OKMULGEE WAGONER IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA MCINTOSH THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF EUFAULA, GROVE, JAY, MUSKOGEE, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, PRYOR, AND WAGONER.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:21:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Jasper; Newton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEROKEE, JASPER AND NORTHWESTERN NEWTON COUNTIES At 421 AM CDT, Local law enforcement reported that excessive rainfall has led to flash flooding near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Shamrock Lane on the southwest side of Carthage, Missouri. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Joplin, Carthage, Baxter Springs, Webb City, Carl Junction, Galena, Oronogo and Carterville. This includes the following low water crossings Center Creek at Dogwood Road, Dry Fork at Pine Road and Fidelity Branch at County Road 130. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
JASPER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Gregory by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Gregory HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Gregory County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
GREGORY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Washington, Southeast Warren, Southern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 32 degrees expected with a widespread frost. * WHERE...Washington and Southeast Warren Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Muskogee, Okmulgee, Rogers, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Muskogee; Okmulgee; Rogers; Tulsa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS...WESTERN WAGONER...NORTHEASTERN OKMULGEE NORTHWESTERN MUSKOGEE AND SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES At 208 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Catoosa to 3 miles south of Mounds, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Bixby... Jenks Glenpool... Coweta Catoosa... Haskell Inola... Bald Hill Stonebluff... Oneta Liberty... Redbird Hectorville... Leonard Choska... Jamesville This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 227 and 242. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Deuel, Grant, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Deuel; Grant; Marshall; Roberts DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Roberts, Marshall, Day, Deuel, Hamlin, Grant and Codington Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
DEUEL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Burt, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Burt; Dodge WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Burt and Dodge Counties. In Iowa, Monona County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BURT COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Campbell, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Campbell; McPherson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central South Dakota. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Knox, Madison, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas today, especially this morning. Watch for objects blowing across the roadway and into your path. Keep a safe distance from cars in adjacent lanes as strong gusts could suddenly push a vehicle outside its lane of travel. Take extra care in high-profile vehicles such as a truck, van, or SUV, or when towing a trailer, as these are more prone to be pushed or even flipped by high winds. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Majority of the Tri-State area, mainly along and north of Highway 40. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT /4 PM CDT/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially on major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are anticipated to occur between 3 AM and 12 PM MDT.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson County Higher Elevations, Northwest Yell County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Johnson County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Southern Johnson County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Western and Northern Logan County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Logan, southwestern Johnson and north central Yell Counties through 330 AM CDT At 302 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ratcliff, or 8 miles west of Paris, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarksville... Booneville Paris... Lamar Magazine... Knoxville Subiaco... Hartman Scranton... Ratcliff Woodland... Hinkle Mt Nebo State Park... Hoyt Mount Magazine... Midway in Logan County Spadra... Tokalon Lake Dardanelle... Coal Hill This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 44 and 71. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Phillips, Rooks, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Phillips; Rooks; Smith HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central, east central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
JEWELL COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pittsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Pittsburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Pittsburg County through 430 AM CDT At 354 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Indianola to 3 miles northeast of Stuart. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Mcalester... Krebs Savanna... Alderson Mcalester Regional Airport... Haywood Blocker... Arpelar Featherston MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
PITTSBURG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Arthur, Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Chase, Custer, Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Arthur; Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Chase; Custer; Deuel; Eastern Cherry; Frontier; Garden; Garfield; Grant; Hayes; Holt; Hooker; Keith; Keya Paha; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Rock; Sheridan; Thomas; Western Cherry; Wheeler HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of western and north central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jones, Lyman, Stanley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 02:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Jones; Lyman; Stanley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Jones, Lyman and Stanley Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
JONES COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...High risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf expected. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Breaking waves around 4 to 6 feet can knock you off your feet and make you even more susceptible to being caught in the seaward pull of a rip current.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Rice; Russell; Saline WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Russell, Lincoln, Barton, Ellsworth, Saline and Rice Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured light weight objects and make driving difficult for high profile vehicles.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Bowman, Burleigh, Dickey, Emmons, Grant, Hettinger by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Burleigh; Dickey; Emmons; Grant; Hettinger; Kidder; La Moure; Logan; McIntosh; Morton; Sioux; Slope; Stark; Stutsman WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT/10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds to around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest and south central North Dakota, including the James River Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT/10 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.
ADAMS COUNTY, ND

