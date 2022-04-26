1 dead in Cobb County crash involving motorcycle, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man died after he was hit by a car, driving his motorcycle in Cobb County, police said. Investigators said the crash happened on April 22, around 2:09 p.m. on Powder Springs Road at the Windy Hill Road and Macland Road intersection. A white...
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested two people in Hall County after they found weapons, illegal drugs and cash inside their home on Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Agents with Hall County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance from HCSO's Patrol Division and Warrant Division, searched a...
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man and 9-year-old girl were taken to the hospital after police say they were ejected from a motorcycle during a crash. The crash happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on Delk Road at Franklin Gateway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
UNION COUNTY, Ga. — One driver is dead, another injured, and a third is under arrest. Investigators suspect it all started with street racing. The Georgia State Patrol says a trooper patrolling the Blood Mountain/Richard Russell Scenic Bypass area tried to pull over two cars speeding in Union County on Saturday. Both drivers took off.
A Ball Ground man died in a head-on collision after his pickup truck struck a landscaping truck Wednesday, April 27, on Browns Bridge Road in Gainesville, police said. Michael McAdams, 51, died at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said McAdams was driving a Toyota Tacoma around...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
ATLANTA — A dispute over a stolen cellphone ended with a teen pointing a gun at a group of people along the Atlanta BeltLine. No one was hurt, but the witnesses told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington the experience has been disturbing. She spoke with Ralph Mitchell, who had the gun pointed at his stomach.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested a man on Tuesday whose previous run-ins with law enforcement led to his arrest over 19 times in four states. The department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit (ACE) was contacted by NYPD detectives about a suspect wanted for murder believed to be in or passing through Atlanta.
LAGRANGE — Police say an Atlanta teen who was left at an Atlanta hospital with gunshot wounds and later died was shot leaving a rap show at a LaGrange Club. LaGrange Police said that Nasr Midian Kahenti Atun El Bebley-Calvin, of Atlanta, had been in LaGrange with a group of rappers performing at Club TRU in LaGrange Saturday night.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Lagrange Police Department is investigating a murder/aggravated assault case and seeks public help identifying the suspect(s). On April 24, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department alerted the Lagrange Police Department about a person who arrived at the Grady Memorial Hospital around 1 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound. […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The East Point Police Department has released photos of three persons of interest in the shooting of a woman near a recording studio in East Point. ORIGINAL STORY: Woman shot, killed at recording studio in East Point. The incident happened on April 22 in the 1500...
