Greene County, TN

GCSD: Bloody tools found at double homicide scene

By Ashley Sharp, Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A police report filed with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) provides additional insight into the scene where deputies found the bodies of Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson, Jessie Allen.

According to a report provided to News Channel 11, deputies arrived at the home in the 7100 block of Old Snapps Ferry Road roughly five minutes after midnight on April 25, 2022.

7-year-old among victims of Greene Co. double homicide, minor suspect charged

Officers on-scene report seeing a juvenile in a vehicle with another person, and two people seated in another vehicle nearby. According to the report, the juvenile was detained at the scene.

After placing the juvenile suspect in a patrol car, deputies walked to the back of the home and say they found two bodies that were later identified as Sherry Cole and Jessie Allen. As they cleared the scene and marked off the area, officers say they discovered “puddles” of blood next to a parked car and assorted tools, “some of which were covered in blood.”

Prosecutors could try juvenile suspect in Greene Co. double homicide as adult

The only suspect charged in the double homicide as of Tuesday is the juvenile; however, the exact nature of those charges have not been released. District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told News Channel 11 that prosecutors could file to have the juvenile tried as an adult at a hearing later this week.

A spokesperson for Washington County Schools confirmed that Jessie Allen had been a student at Fall Branch Elementary School. On Tuesday, News Channel 11 learned that the school is accepting donations to assist with the funeral expenses for Allen and grief counselors are available at the school.

Allen’s classmates spent time Tuesday writing notes and drawing pictures for Allen’s grandfather and Cole’s husband, Bill Cole.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and GCSD continue to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Victor Jeffers
3d ago

My deepest sympathies to the family ! God Bless them in this dark time in their lives ! May he comfort them as only he can ! My prayers are with them !

Reply
2
