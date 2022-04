DETROIT – Happy Friday!. The skies over Pure Michigan will be similar to Thursday’s with just a few more clouds coming and going. We will definitely see more sun than clouds, allowing our afternoon high temperatures to climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be on the lighter side, moving ESE at 5-12 mph -- which means some of our east side communities will be a degree or two cooler as those winds pump dry air off of the big lakes.

