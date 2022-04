This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the Michigan Republican Party held its convention in Grand Rapids on Saturday, April 23, two of the far-right "Stop the Steal" extremists who were featured were Matt DePerno (who is running for Michigan attorney general) and Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo — both of whom former President Donald Trump has endorsed. Never Trump conservative Amanda Carpenter, in an article published by The Bulwark on April 25, warns that democracy will suffer in Michigan if either DePerno or Karamo is elected in the 2022 midterms.

