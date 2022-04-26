ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumming, GA

Around $14,000 in cash stolen from Cumming temple, sheriff's office says

 3 days ago
CUMMING, Ga. — Deputies in Forsyth County said to be on the lookout for a man and four others who robbed a temple of around $14,000. Around 5:16 p.m. on April 17, deputies said the 34-year-old man and four others went to Shri Krishna Vrundavana Atlanta at 4946 Shiloh Road and...

