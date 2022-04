CANTERBURY, Conn. — A Canterbury mother and daughter have been sentenced for their involvement in the riots at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. The two were both sentenced Friday to 36 months of probation, and they are ordered to pay $500 to the Architect of the Capitol. It will help pay for the nearly $1.5 million in damage done to the building.

