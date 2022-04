WOOSTER – A recent announcement by Wooster City Schools that some advanced placement courses will be cut next school year has touched off a debate among the school community about what the district should provide, what it can offer and what is feasible. The bottom line, said Danielle Schantz, a member of the Board of Education: "This is a public school that needs to service all the students enrolled." ...

WOOSTER, OH ・ 48 MINUTES AGO