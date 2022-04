Click here to read the full article. Charniece White, a Black designer based in Los Angeles, is the winner of The Cultivate Award Year II, presented by plus-size digital media platform, The Curvy Fashionista with Eloquii as the founding sponsor. The Cultivate Award is an initiative that supports and nurtures the next generation of emerging Black, Indigenous and people of color designers in the plus-size fashion community.More from WWDA Look at Gigi Hadid's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOSA Look at Christine Quinn's Style on 'Selling Sunset' Season 5Photos of the Fashion in 'A Very British Scandal' White was selected Saturday night at the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO