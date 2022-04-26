Man taken to hospital after Adamstown-area crash

A 26-year-old man was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center after his vehicle crashed Tuesday morning outside Adamstown, according to the fire department. Courtesy of Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services

A man was injured after his vehicle crashed outside Adamstown on Tuesday morning, according to first responders.

A 26-year-old man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, and a tweet the agency posted to Twitter.

The single-vehicle crash occurred at Ballenger Creek Pike and Bald Hill Road around 6:45 a.m., according to Campbell and the social media post.

Firefighters freed the man from his vehicle within 19 minutes, Campbell said. His injuries included a femur fracture and a possible pelvic injury.

