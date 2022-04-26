Man taken to hospital after Adamstown-area crash
A man was injured after his vehicle crashed outside Adamstown on Tuesday morning, according to first responders.
A 26-year-old man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, according to Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, and a tweet the agency posted to Twitter.
The single-vehicle crash occurred at Ballenger Creek Pike and Bald Hill Road around 6:45 a.m., according to Campbell and the social media post.
Firefighters freed the man from his vehicle within 19 minutes, Campbell said. His injuries included a femur fracture and a possible pelvic injury.
Mary Grace Keller
