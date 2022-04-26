ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blair County, PA

Excavation work to start on Interstate 99 in Blair County

By Aaron Marrie
 3 days ago

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Excavation work is set to begin on May 3 along Interstate 99 in Synder Township in Blair County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.

Starting on May 3, the center median will be clear for a mowing strip in preparation to install high-tension cable guide rails.

Grannas Brothers Stone & Asphalt Co., Inc., of Hollidaysburg will be working on the excavation project that will stretch over six miles, from the Tyrone exit, north to four miles beyond the Bald Eagle Exit.

During the construction, north and southbound traffic will run single-laned, under daylight flagging operations. There are not any traffic delays expected, but PennDOT advises motorists to use caution and to drive slowly. This portion of the project is expected to be completed by May 13.

Additionally, a 2A sub-base and 9.5 mm leveling course will be installed. The project cost $2 million and is set to be completed later this year.

PennLive.com

Another ancient forest in Pennsylvania added to national network

Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The 1,025-acre preserve straddling Blue Mountain is part of the 121-unit state...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4-year-old thrown from car, taken to UPMC Altoona

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was rushed to UPMC Altoona after a single-vehicle crash into a ditch saw her being thrown from the Kia she was a passenger in. The crash happened on March 16 along Deveaux Street (Route 4004) in Carrolltown Borough when the driver was reportedly driving too fast for the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Two people killed in head-on crash on Route 64

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police have confirmed to 6 News that two individuals were killed in Wednesday's head-on crash on Route 64. The identity of the victims is unknown at this time, pending the notification of next of kin. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State Police locate Somerset County woman who was missing

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have located a Somerset County woman that was reported missing. Mary Letosky, 78, was reported missing after being last seen in the area of Hill Street, Shade Township on April 22. PSP thanked the public for their help on social media after locating Letosky. At this hour, State […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man dies in ATV crash

A Pennsylvania man died at the age of 21 in an ATV crash in Indiana County. Pennsylvania State police say that the man was driving the ATV on Ramer road and lost control on a gravel road and was thrown from the vehicle when it overturned. Police say the man was wearing a helmet. The […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. truck driver involved in fatal crash

SUNBURY – A Sunbury man was killed Monday morning in Northumberland County when his car collided with a tractor-trailer truck driven by a Palmyra man. Rodney Brosious, 66, died from blunt force trauma to the head and chest, Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley reported Tuesday. Brosious was traveling...
SUNBURY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Route 22 motorcycle accident: 40 ‘reckless’ riders caused accident that closed highway, Pa. state police say

More than three dozen bikers operating “in a reckless manner” contributed to motorcycle crashes that closed Route 22 on Sunday, Pennsylvania State Police now say. Four of the roughly 40 riders were hospitalized when five of the bikes crashed while heading east through the Bethlehem area, police said in a news release on Tuesday. It was reported earlier that the injuries varied in severity but were not life-threatening.
BETHLEHEM, PA
