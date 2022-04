Seven San Francisco food and drink institutions have reason to celebrate after achieving Legacy Business designations. Buddha Lounge, Sai’s Vietnamese, Stanley’s Steamers, and Helmand Palace, and Far East Cafe all were granted San Francisco Legacy Business status, Hoodline reported, meaning these businesses have been in operation for 30 years or more. Also earning the designation, but not named in the Hoodline article, is the Buena Vista Cafe which has operated for 131 years, and Valentino Market in Cow Hollow, which has been serving customers for 35 years.

