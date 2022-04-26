Malibu’s Best Shot: Westward Beach

Los Angeles is peppered with the haunts, hideouts, and homes of silver screen stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, when actors and actresses were typically hired on contract by all-powerful film and television studios. To house their stable of up-and-coming leading men, young ingenues and visiting stars, MGM Studios, founded in 1924, built The Shoreham, in West Hollywood.
An elegant, Regency-inspired cluster of fifteen apartments and townhouses completed in 1937, oozing with old Hollywood glamour and serenely set behind iron gates amid tranquil gardens, brick terraces and koi ponds, the immaculately maintained complex is nipped down a cul-de-sac just above the buzzy Sunset...
