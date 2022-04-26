ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Jets pick up Quinnen Williams’ fifth-year option

By Brian Costello
New York Post
Jets general manager Joe Douglas said in early March that the Jets would exercise Quinnen Williams’ fifth-year option. On Tuesday, they did.

A source confirmed the Jets picked up the option for 2023 that gives Williams a guaranteed salary of $11.5 million in that season. The 2019 first-round pick is one of the Jets’ best players and should be in line for a contract extension before the 2023 season.

Williams has 136 tackles, 15 ½ sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his first three years.

Former Jets running back Bilal Powell retired on Tuesday after signing a ceremonial one-day contract with the team. Powell, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2011 draft, has not played since 2019, his final year with the team. Powell finished his career with 3,675 rushing yards, the eighth-most in franchise history. He also had 1,600 receiving yards and scored 20 total touchdowns.

