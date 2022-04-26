ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough man charged with cocaine in Branchburg

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
BRANCHBURG — A Hillsborough man has been charged with possessing cocaine in the Neshanic Station section of the township.

The 25-year- old man was arrested at 10:44 p.m. April 22 after police investigated a suspicious vehicle on Woodfern Road in the southern corner of the township, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

When police approached the vehicle and spoke to the driveri, the officer saw a white powdery substance on the center console which was suspected to be cocaine, Taggart said. The man was then arrested.

He was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and a motor vehicle summons for possession of a dangerous substance in a motor vehicle.

Local news: Branchburg settles retired female cop's discrimination suit for $325,000

He was released on his own recognizance pending an appearance in Somerset County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Branchburg Township Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-5777-). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

