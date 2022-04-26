Sing-along ‘Encanto’ tour coming to Blossom this summer

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Families who watch the Disney hit “Encanto” on repeat and know the soundtrack by heart can gather at Blossom Music Center this summer for a true celebration of film and song.

Yes, the 2021 movie, along with the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned tunes, have proved so popular the studio is taking it on the road as “Encanto: The Sing-along Film Concert Tour.”

The tour, which allows fans to sing right along with their favorited characters, hits Blossom on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. and is also stopping in Cincinnati the next evening.

It is important to note there aren’t going to be any live characters at the shows.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Ticket prices have not been announced at this time. Find out more about the event at the Live Nation website.

