Environmental activists want U.S. Rep Kathy Castor to support windfall profits tax on 'Big Oil'

By Mitch Perry
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal environmental activists are calling on Tampa Democratic U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor to support legislation that would tax large oil and gas companies’ excess profits, which they say are linked to the spike in crude oil prices. They want to see the revenue raised from the tax go...

Washington Examiner

Foreign oil companies push for carbon tax on US consumers

Major foreign oil companies are gearing up to embrace the Left’s climate agenda publicly. With the price of gasoline now averaging $4.12 across the United States, Europe’s largest oil companies want to see a national energy tax imposed on Americans. According to the Wall Street Journal, oil giants including Royal Dutch Shell and British Petroleum are pressuring America’s largest oil industry trade group to back a national carbon tax. Both Shell and BP appear to be threatening to leave the American Petroleum Institute unless the institute backs the tax plan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Must Read Alaska

Biden-Haaland make it official: Locking up oil in National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska

The Biden administration is taking millions of acres off the table for development in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska. The decision to lock up NPRA was made by the principal deputy assistant secretary, Laura Daniel-Davis, in the Interior’s Land and Minerals Management section. Daniel-Davis was chief of staff to Interior Secretaries Sally Jewell and Ken Salazar in the Obama administration, and during the Trump administration she went to work for the National Wildlife Federation, returning to federal service once Democrats were back in control of the Department of Interior.
ALASKA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castor Oil#Big Oil#Oil Company#Democratic#Hart Research#Americans#Congress#Democrats#Food Water Watch#House#Senate
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

Clean energy is buried at the bottom of abandoned oil wells

This story is part of Recode by Vox’s Tech Support series, which explores solutions for our warming world. In case you missed it, our planet is in trouble. The UN climate report from early April makes clear we’re on a path that will careen past the climate goals set in the Paris Agreement, and we need to cut carbon emissions — fast. But while solar and wind power are important (they are, after all, key parts of the Biden administration’s climate plan) they’re the kind of thing we’ve seen plenty of before, which means they’ll only get us so far. What we need, the UN report says, is new solutions. Which is why a pilot program recently detailed by the US Department of Energy (DOE) is particularly intriguing. If it works, it could help solve multiple problems at once, using an often-overlooked solution: geothermal energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers ask ConocoPhillips about gas leak in Alaska

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Three Democratic U.S. lawmakers asked the head of ConocoPhillips (COP.N) for more information about a month-old natural gas leak from an oilfield in northern Alaska and implications for its nearby project on public lands. U.S. Representative Raul Grijalva, the chairman of the House Committee on...
CONGRESS & COURTS

