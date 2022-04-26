ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lander, WY

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Rollover Crash in Wyoming

By Joy Greenwald
 4 days ago
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says speed may be to blame for a deadly crash northwest of Lander last week. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, near milepost 2.9 on S. Fork Road. According to a crash summary, 40-year-old Wyoming resident...

Related
WTRF- 7News

2 injuries in four-vehicle crash in Belmont County

UPDATE: Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol have said two people had minor injuries in the Belmont County crash. One driver was cited for assured clear distance. The scene has been cleared. The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed a four-vehicle crash in Belmont County. The crash occurred on State Route 7 South of […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

17-year-old dies in early Wednesday rollover crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit announced that it was investigating an early-morning Wednesday crash that killed a 17-year-old. Police said that at around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of North Grand Street. A Chevrolet pickup, driven by 17-year-old Alex Tomas, had […]
AMARILLO, TX
CBS Denver

4 Hospitalized In Early Morning Rollover On I-76

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Eastbound lanes were closed early Sunday morning for a rollover crash. Adams County firefighters responded to the area west of Pecos Street at around 3 a.m. (credit: Adams County Fire) Colorado State Patrol also responded and is handling the investigation. They say at least one passenger truck, a 2012 Dodge, was involved. They previously told CBS4 two trucks cut the semi off, but say they are still investigating. The Dodge stayed at the scene. The third, unknown vehicle may have been involved, however authorities believe it fled the area. The semi subsequently leaked fuel. They say four people were taken to the hospital, however the severity of their injuries is not known. (credit: Adams County Fire) CSP tells CBS4 lanes reopened at around 4 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
Laramie Live

Cheyenne Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A 56-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after flipping his motorcycle on the outskirts of town, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, near milepost 3.78 on Powderhouse Road, between Iron Mountain Road and E. Riding Club Road. According to a crash...
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRDO News Channel 13

Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle all night after driving through a fence and crashing down an embankment. At around 7 a.m., Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) responded to the call about a traffic accident at 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. behind the Catalyst Campus. Officials believe the The post Man trapped overnight after vehicle goes down embankment in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Daniella Cressman

The Largest New Mexico Wildfire Is Still Uncontained

Unfortunately, the largest New Mexico wildfire—The Cooks Peak Fire— is still uncontained, leaving many New Mexicans on edge. Saturday afternoon, a blanket of smoke miles wide began to settle on the prairie south of Springer and all points west. Communities across northeastern New Mexico will continue to see heavy smoke for days, if not weeks, as the region’s prevailing westerly winds also spread smoke from the Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak wildfires, and the Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff, Ariz. —Geoffrey Plant.
KX News

Minot police release more information in death investigation

4/18/22, 6:55 p.m. According to police, the woman has been identified as Barbara Campbell. Authorities believe she laid down voluntarily in the snow sometime during the night of Wednesday, April 13 or in the morning of Thursday, April 14. Campbell was dealing with mental health challenges. 4/14/22, 1:29 p.m. A 73-year-old woman was found dead […]
MINOT, ND
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
OutThere Colorado

Two highways get closed due to two fires in Colorado

UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened. A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening. A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze. ...
COLORADO STATE
Laramie, WY
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

