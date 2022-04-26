ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Alamo Drafthouse's Master Pancake Theater returns this week to Austin with 2 sold-out shows

By Chris O'Connell
 3 days ago
Master Pancake Theater is testing out in-person shows on two nights this week at the Alamo Drafthouse. (Rick Kern/WireImage)

Master Pancake Theater is performing in front of a live audience this week for the first time in more than two years. The popular event returned to the Alamo Drafthouse's Austin Village location at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 and 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29.

Fans champed at the bit to see the live return of the Mystery Science Theater-inspired show , where local comedians riff on films at the Alamo Drafthouse , as both showings sold out in under an hour.

"I was pretty sure that after a two-year absence that they'd sell pretty quickly, but I didn't know that they're going to sell out that quickly," says John Erler, leader of Master Pancake Theater.

Over the last few years, Master Pancake has thought about coming back, but various coronavirus variants have foiled their plans. With numbers and hospitalizations down in Austin, though, they figured now would be a good time.

"John Smith at the Drafthouse contacted me and said they had some availability before Doctor Strange came in in a couple of weeks and then monopolized the space," Erler says. "It seemed like a good time to test the waters."

Both events are Choose Your Own Pancake (CYOP) screenings. Audience members submit films they'd like to see, and the group narrows that list down to 10 finalists.

On Wednesday night, ticket-holders who brought a DVD or Blu-Ray of a finalist pitched the film to the group, and the audience voted, after which, Master Pancake comedians made their own props and costumes on the spot and the film began. The audience picked The Rock , Michael Bay's 1996 Alcatraz-set thriller starring Nicolas Cage and Sean Connery.

Erler was joined onstage by Vanessa Gonzalez, Ralphie Hardesty, and Scott Chester. Master Pancaker Owen Egerton made a surprise appearance halfway through and remained for the rest of the movie.

Master Pancake switched, as much of live entertainment did , to Twitch streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic. The troupe will still livestream on the platform on Thursday, April 28, and Saturday, April 30. Master Pancake will continue to perform on Twitch beyond this week on Wednesdays through Saturdays, because Erler says it helps them reach a wider audience of folks either outside Austin or who can't make it out to the live shows.

Twitch has been a good format for the group, Erler says, since it gives them more time to be creative, but that the group has missed the energy of live shows.

"You don't hear the laughs on Twitch," he says, though he mentions that the group does get instant critiques of jokes in the chat. "I didn't  miss some of that. But getting to hear the laughs and that instant feedback gratification, that was was pretty great."

Master Pancake Theater's Owen Egerton riffs on The Rock at Alamo Drafthouse Village in Austin. (Claudio Fox)

Nothing in-person is planned beyond this week, Erler says. The group says that this is an experiment that was possible due to open dates on the Alamo Drafthouse's schedule, and if scheduling and lower infection numbers remain, there could be more live dates on the horizon.

"It's just a blessing, hopefully, to be able to do both those different kinds of shows," he says.

On Friday, the CYOP Trailer Pitch returns, and the audience will get to watch trailers of the great — or terrible — finalist films before voting on what Master Pancake will riff on.

