Quick Response to ShotSpotter Activation Results in B-2 Anti-Crime Unit Firearm Arrest

By Shannon
liveboston617.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 12:46 AM, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) Anti-Crime Unit, made an onsite firearm arrest of Willie Rutledge, 53, of Dorchester while in the area of Dacia Street and Wayland Street in Roxbury. While on patrol, officers were responding to a...

liveboston617.org

#Crime#Shotspotter#Smith Wesson Sd9 Ve#Cjis#Roxbury District Court
