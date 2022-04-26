ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

A Parent's Guide: How to Clean Baby Toys

By Sean Jackson
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaby toys endure a lot, especially when they become your child's prized possession. Over time, that new, pristine doll slowly morphs into something that resembles a horror movie villain. While your impulse might be to throw it out, you know your baby values that grungy thing more than anything...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Toys#Plastic Toys#Baby Wipes#Bacteria#Webmd
Apartment Therapy

I Tried The Reusable Bamboo Paper Towels “Shark Tank” Made Famous — Now I’m a Believer!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to wiping down counters or cleaning up spills, I usually choose between two options: a paper towel and a microfiber cloth. But tearing off a paper towel, while convenient, always comes with a tinge of wasteful guilt. And while my microfiber cloths are guilt-free and far more absorbent, I only have a few, and I don’t always feel like running downstairs to grab one of my clean ones in the midst of a mess.
AMAZON
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Mattress Protectors for Every Type of Mattress

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Many of us do more than just sleep on our mattresses. Sometimes we snack while binging our favorite TV shows or allow our furry friend to come and take a nap with us. If you’re anything like me, you probably also take your morning coffee or tea while you’re still in bed. All these activities have one thing in common though: stains. If you’ve ever dropped a sip of wine or coffee on...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Family Handyman

We Tried Amazon’s Best-Selling Microfiber Car Cloths

We’re obsessed with easy car cleaning tips and tricks, which is why Amazon’s bestselling Chemical Guys microfiber towels caught our eye. With more than 21,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.8-star rating, we had to see if these machine washable cloths worked wonders on cleaning cars and trucks of all types as promised.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Say These Pillows Equal 'Instant Sleep,' and a Set of 2 Is Now Just $26

Falling asleep isn't always the easiest thing to do — but it can be slightly less difficult with the right stuff on your bed. We're talking cooling bed sheets to prevent you from sweating all night, mattress toppers that give an old mattress some new life, and, of course, plump pillows. If you've noticed that your pillows are leaving you with an aching neck in the morning, you're definitely in need of some new ones.
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Best Amazon Deals on Cookware and Appliances to Gift for Mother's Day 2022

If Mom might be feeling some kitchen nostalgia for the early days of the pandemic — baking banana bread, raising a sourdough starter and learning how to air-fry every item in her fridge and freezer— we have some thoughtful gift ideas for Mother's Day for you. To help Mom dive back into cooking or baking, or just upgrade her worn-out kitchen gadgets, you can grab great discounts on kitchen appliances and cookware she'll want to use over and over again with Amazon Deals.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Popular Organizing Brand’s Stylish New Underbed Storage Set Completely Decluttered My Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Here at Apartment Therapy, we’ve got a thing for Instagram-famous DTC brands, and we’re always waiting for the next big launch that’ll help us brighten up our homes. One of our favorite sites for ultra-fun organizing finds is hands-down Open Spaces, which is known for so many covetable pieces including stylish bookends, a trendy entryway rack, and other sleek solutions that have leveled-up our tidying-up game. And today’s your lucky day because the brand just launched its redesigned Underbed Storage containers — and spoiler: They’re a total game changer.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall covers 101 dangerous candies and snacks

Salmonella is a dangerous bacteria that can cause life-threatening illnesses in some people. The microorganism can be found in all sorts of food products, including snacks. It was just a few weeks ago that Ferrero issued a massive recall of Kinder-branded Easter-themed chocolates due to Salmonella contamination. And now it’s time to make note of an even bigger candy recall from Strauss Israel Elite that was triggered by the same bacteria.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Protect Your Eyes (Even When Traveling) With This Contact Lens Tip

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. I sleep in my contact lenses way more often than I'd like to admit, which leaves me with blurry vision and dry, sticky lenses that won't budge in the morning. This is especially a problem on trips when I don't feel like removing my contacts on a plane or in the car. That is, until my colleague told me about this important time-saver to remove contacts safely and easily.
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

The $26 Amazon Find That Makes Cleaning Pet Hair and Under Furniture a Breeze

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When my boyfriend first introduced me to his 65-lb. sweetheart of a dog, he explained that she sheds twice a year… for six months each time. It took me a second to realize what he was saying: The struggle is real 24/7/365. This is my first experience with a dog who sheds, and it didn’t take long for me to realize that her hair gets everywhere. From the bed to the couch, rugs to wood floors, under furniture — nowhere is immune. And that’s where the Smart Design Large Mega Floor Lint Roller comes in. I first spotted this innovative tool propped up in the corner of my boyfriend’s bedroom, and when I asked him about it, he was eager to show me why it’s such a game changer for cleaning an apartment that’s home to a shedding dog.
PET SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy