GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Did you know? Hearing loss doesn’t just affect the person who has it. It also affects spouses, family members and friends!. Physically, the inability to hear warning sounds or the voices of dependents could potentially put lives in danger. Even emotionally, the impact can resonate throughout the family and social circles — from frustration with repeating things over and over, to sadness at seeing a loved one isolate themselves from the people and activities they enjoy.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO