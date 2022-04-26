ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IDEX: Q1 Earnings Insights

IDEX IEX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IDEX beat estimated earnings by 12.64%, reporting an EPS of $1.96 versus...

