ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Hosted by Sound Management LLC, a Job and Career Expo in Elkhart brought over 50 employers from around Michiana together, in hopes of finding employees. “Honestly, we live in a day and age where we have more jobs than we have the people. And so, I think mostly all the companies in this facility now are feeling the same way, and I think we all have that comparison amongst each other,” said Judy Luna, the Recruiting Manager an Specialized Staffing.

ELKHART, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO