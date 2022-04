BAY CITY, MI - A project to restore two historic buildings in downtown Bay City and bring in a long-awaited brewery received a major boost of funding from the state. A press release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office stated that the Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $1.5 million performance-based grant through the Michigan Community Revitalization Program towards a project to redevelop the former Atrium and Stein Haus buildings at 1100 and 1108 Water Street in Bay City. The project will utilize Federal Historic Tax Credits to restore the buildings, which are listed in the National Register of Historic Places, according to the release.

