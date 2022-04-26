ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs Man City After 9/10 Karim Benzema Scores Twice In 4-3 Loss

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dN1pH_0fKxCWFL00

Real played their part in a Champions League classic as they were beaten 4-3 by City in the first leg of their semi-final.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Real Madrid played their part in a Champions League classic as they were beaten 4-3 by Manchester City in the first leg of their semi-final.

The 13-time winners had done things the hard way in their victories over PSG and Chelsea in previous rounds.

And they were forced to fight back from behind again after City stormed into a 2-0 lead at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne headed City in front after 93 seconds , before Gabriel Jesus doubled the title favorites' advantage on 11 minutes.

Karim Benzema got Real back in contention before half-time, but City restored their two-goal lead through Phil Foden.

Vinicius Junior then dribbled half the length of the field to score Real's second.

Bernardo Silva became the sixth player to get on the scoresheet, before Benzema completed the scoring in a hectic first leg from the penalty spot.

Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his second goal of the game in Real Madrid's 4-3 first-leg loss to Manchester City in their Champions League semi-final

IMAGE/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

These two teams will face off in the second leg in Madrid next Wednesday.

But before switching our attention to that game, we have evaluated the performances of Real's players in Manchester.

Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs Man City

Thibaut Courtois - 5/10

Had been among his side's top performers to help them get to this stage, but there were no heroics from the former Chelsea keeper this time around.

Dani Carvajal - 5/10

Produced a superb goal-line clearance but was caught out of position multiple times and it cost Real dearly.

Eder Militao - 5/10

Antonio Rudiger reportedly agreed a summer move to the Bernabeu earlier this week . If Militao plays next season like he did at the Etihad, Rudiger could be his replacement, rather than his new partner.

David Alaba - 5/10

Passed a late fitness test before the game but was replaced by Nacho at half time, after making an error that allowed Jesus to score City's second.

Ferland Mendy - 6/10

Showed Riyad Mahrez inside which led to the City winger setting up the game's opening goal after just 93 seconds. But made amends by claiming an assist for Benzema.

Toni Kroos - 6.5/10

Completed more passes and tackles than any other Real player.

Luka Modric - 6.5/10

The oldest starting player on the pitch had a lot on his plate after Casemiro was deemed unfit to be involved. But 36-year-old Modric displayed his battling qualities as well as his trademark flair. A determined slide tackle won the ball back moments before Benzema scored Real's first goal of the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBLyY_0fKxCWFL00
Luka Modric (left) was the oldest player on Real Madrid's team

IMAGO/Marca

Federico Valverde - 6/10

Competitive in midfield. Did not offer much in an attacking sense but worked tirelessly.

Rodrygo - 5/10

Quiet during his 70 minutes on the pitch, but managed a shot on target before making way for Eduardo Camavinga.

Karim Benzema - 9/10

Making his 600th appearance in all competitions for Real, Benzema hit the 40-goal mark in a season for the first time in his club career with a clever left-footed finish in the first half. He then held his nerve from the penalty spot in style. Benzema had seen two spot-kicks saved in his previous match but he produced a confident Panenka finish to beat Ederson.

Vinicius Junior - 7/10

With Joao Cancelo suspended and Kyle Walker injured, it was John Stones tasked with keeping Vinicius quiet. Stones did a pretty good job too, before limping off on 36 minutes. He was replaced by Fernandinho and Vinicius roasted his fellow Brazilian to score a brilliant individual goal in the second half.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

PSG: Mauricio Pochettino and Kylian Mbappe '100% staying at club

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino says both he and forward Kylian Mbappe will "100%" be at the club next season. Pochettino's future has been questioned after his side were knocked out of the Champions League in the last 16. That speculation comes despite the Argentine leading PSG - who he...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Valverde
Person
Casemiro
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Ferland Mendy
Person
Dani Carvajal
Person
Toni Kroos
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
BBC

'Emery knows what he's doing' - Enrique assesses Villareal

Former Liverpool and Villareal full-back Jose Enrique says the Reds are rightly considered favourites in their Champions League semi-final - but has warned of the danger of writing off their Spanish opponents. Speaking on Sportsworld, Enrique said: "Villareal are the underdogs, but look at what happened to Bayern, look what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Psg#Real Madrid
Reuters

Bodo/Glimt boss, Roma goalkeeping coach banned for three games

April 28 (Reuters) - UEFA on Thursday suspended Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt's manager Kjetil Knutsen and Italian club AS Roma's goalkeeping coach Nuno Santos for three matches following their ill-tempered Europa Conference League match in Norway this month. Following their 2-1 quarter final first-leg defeat on April 7, the Italian side's...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Jurgen Klopp contract: Liverpool closing in on new deal that will give manager chance to build next great team

It is the sort of revelation that would surely have rung around the rest of the Premier League like the knell of doom. Liverpool are engaged in talks with Jurgen Klopp to extend their manager's spell beyond 2024, sources close to the club have confirmed to CBS Sports, and there is understood to be optimism that they will be swiftly concluded in a new deal for the German. Is there no end to the current duopoly at the top of the table, the rest of the competition must wonder?
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
theScore

Klopp extends Liverpool contract: 'There is a freshness' about this club

Jurgen Klopp signed a contract extension with Liverpool on Thursday. The new paperwork will keep the popular manager at Anfield until 2026, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein. Assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz also committed to longer terms with the club. Klopp and his coaching team were contracted until...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Guardiola on Klopp's contract, his own contract and Walker

Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's trip to Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday. After the news that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has extended his contract by two years, Guardiola said that will have no bearing on him staying at Manchester City. "Why should it?" said the City boss. "Everyone has their own situation. If we decide to stay long it's because we all decide together, not because my colleague is staying."
PREMIER LEAGUE
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
751
Followers
542
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy