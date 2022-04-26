ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

BPD searches for 2 catalytic converter theft suspects

By Miabelle Salzano
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects they said are involved in a catalytic converter theft that happened last month.

On March 31, two suspects stole a catalytic converter on the 3400 block of Reeder Avenue. around 3 p.m.

The suspects are described as:

  • A Hispanic man, about 5’8″ to 6’0″ and 190 pounds with medium complexion and a medium build. Photos show he was wearing white collar shirt with one red thick stripe and two small black stripes, black pants, black and white vans with a grey hat with tattoos on both arms.
  • A Hispanic man, about 5’8″ to 6’0″ between 220 and 240 pounds with medium complexion and a heavy set build. Photos show he was wearing black short sleeve shirt with design, blue basketball shorts and black hat and tattoos on both arms.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMSRj_0fKxByjM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=228FHY_0fKxByjM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gYIH3_0fKxByjM00
CDCR lieutenant among 19 arrested in human trafficking, child exploitation operation

BPD said the suspects fled in an older model white Honda CRV with two different rims. BPD said there is also the possibility of a female driver.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Perez at (661) 852-7040, or BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

Related
KGET

Man arrested for Sunday morning shooting in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on Sunday morning in connection with an Oildale shooting.  KCSO got a call at approximately 7:42 a.m. reporting multiple people in possession of a firearm. When deputies arrived at the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue in Oildale, they found one suspect in possession […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO identify man stabbed to death at Planz Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was stabbed to death on April 21 in south Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Planz Park at about 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Daniel Roy Jones, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man found with 106 catalytic converters in 2 arrests: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Catalytic converter thieves typically only keep the pricey item a short time before selling them. Given the number of catalytic converters found on property belonging to Francisco Valencia, he’s a major buyer, according to police reports filed in Superior Court. Valencia, 27, has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of owning […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Gang member found with ghost gun, catalytic converters

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was arrested after being found with a ghost gun, ammunition, marijuana, and several stolen catalytic converters, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say on Wednesday at around 12:00 P.M., officers conducted a probation search on Cheng Her on the 400 block of La Brisas Court. Her is […]
MERCED, CA
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpd#Catalytic Converters#Theft#Property Crime#Hispanic#Cdcr#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Woman dies after accident on North Chester Ave in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The pedestrian, an elderly woman in a wheelchair, later died from her injuries at the hospital, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Officials said both the woman and the driver were heading west on a green light, and the woman was struck as the driver made a right turn. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said […]
OILDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
KERO 23 ABC News

Woman arrested after fentanyl, meth found during search

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested Friday after deputies found about 30,000 counterfeit "M-30" pills laced with fentanyl and about 33 pounds of methamphetamine during search after a traffic stop. KCSO said the woman was traveling with her three children.
KGET

Man accused of killing his 7-week-old baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced they arrested a man Monday afternoon for the murder of his 7-week-old baby. BPD arrested Gregory Higgins, 35, the baby’s biological father, at 3:00 p.m. in east Bakersfield for the September 2021 murder of the infant. On Sept. 15, 2021, officers responded to a call about […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

6 arrested following year-long drug trafficking investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A year-long investigation into a Kern County drug trafficking organization culminated Tuesday in the arrests of six people, according to authorities. Federal authorities say those arrested were Jorge Calderon-Campos, 41, Byron Adilio Alfaro-Sandoval, 45, Johnathan Benjamin Torres, 30, Jose Angel Beltran-Chaidez, 66, Alberto Gomez-Santiago, 36, and Mark Garcia, 22. Campos imported […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

BPD needs help identifying stabbing suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a stabbing on March 27 in Downtown Bakersfield. The incident happened at about 2:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of 19th Street. The suspect and the victim had gotten into an altercation when he took […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man Bakersfield police officers officers shot Wednesday morning after he evaded and shot at police. Jesus Javier Aleman, 33, of Shafter, was shot by a Bakersfield police officer on the 1600 block of Planz Road and died at the scene from his injuries, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman, 77, sentenced for killing lifelong friend at retirement home

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They spent decades together, forging an extraordinary bond. Like many, they needed help as they got older. They moved into a retirement home together. But after a car crash badly injured Winnie Smith, leaving her depressed and in pain, her lifelong companion faced a terrible decision. Smith asked Sandra Bonertz to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy