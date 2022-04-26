Utah’s largest convention back this year with big celebrities

As we approach the next Star Wars Celebration, the first event since Celebration Chicago back in 2019, Lucasfilm has been inundating fans with announcements of casts and creatives that will be in attendance. Confirmed guests for the event so far include Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine), Ashley Eckstein (voice actor for Ahsoka Tano), Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca), and more. Notably absent from the confirmed names though is the terminally online, and typically present, Mark Hamill. The Luke Skywalker actor took to social media to announce why he's not on the list and why he won't be there.
Comments / 0