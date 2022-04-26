ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Officials identified 28-year-old Robert Mullins who died after a motorcycle crash in Fontana (Fontana, CA)

Officials identified 28-year-old Robert Mullins who died after a motorcycle crash in Fontana (Fontana, CA)

Authorities identified 28-year-old Robert Mullins, of Fontana, as the victim who was killed following a crash Sunday in Fontana. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle accident took place on Interstate 10 west of the Cherry Avenue crossover [...]

