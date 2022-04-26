Towns Where the Larceny Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI - known as Part I offenses - larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle theft, and burglary.

Larceny is a classification of crime that includes all nonviolent theft, with the exception of motor-vehicle theft. Common examples of larceny include purse snatching, pick pocketing, shoplifting, and bicycle theft. According to the FBI, larceny-thefts result in billions of dollars in losses annually.

Reported incidents of larceny have been declining for years in the United States. Between 2019 and 2020 alone, the number of reported larceny cases fell by 11%, or, adjusting for population, 171 incidents for every 100,000 people. However, some American towns are reporting rising larceny rates, breaking with the broader trend.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. determined the 50 towns where the larceny-theft rate is rising fastest. Towns - defined as places with populations between 2,500 and 25,000 - are ranked by the change in the number of larcenies reported for every 100,000 people between 2019 and 2020. Among the towns on this list, the larceny rate climbed anywhere from 843 to 2,922 incidents per 100,000 people.

Larceny - along with motor vehicle theft and burglary - is one component of the property crime category. Partially due to a rising larceny rate, the overall property crime rate also increased in every town on this list. Here is a look at the U.S. towns where property crime is soaring .

The largest share of towns on this list are in the South, though Washington is home to six, the most of any state. In nearly every town on this list, the larceny-theft rate is higher than the national rate of 1,398 per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the city with the most larceny thefts in every state .

50. Oneida, New York

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +842.9

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 417 -- 145th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 3,843.7 -- 109th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +991.0 -- 74th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,415.2 -- 156th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 10,948

49. Mount Sterling, Kentucky

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +852.4

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 307 -- 302nd highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 4,224.0 -- 84th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,283.1 -- 35th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 5,173.4 -- 99th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 7,166

48. Ridgefield, Washington

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +857.1

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 148 -- 857th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 1,504.8 -- 927th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,125.9 -- 50th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,952.2 -- 972nd highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 7,767

47. Thomaston, Maine

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +857.6

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 77 -- 1,265th lowest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 2,809.2 -- 274th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +934.4 -- 86th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,283.5 -- 370th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 2,760

46. Chehalis, Washington

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +860.7

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 376 -- 201st highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 4,883.1 -- 45th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +806.7 -- 110th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 5,714.3 -- 67th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 7,497

45. Hudson Oaks, Texas

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +865.7

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 80 -- 1,300th lowest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 3,092.4 -- 203rd highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,048.0 -- 63rd highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,672.2 -- 265th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 2,383

44. Chipley, Florida

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +884.7

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 121 -- 1,009th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 3,351.8 -- 154th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +598.7 -- 181st highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,822.7 -- 236th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 3,525

43. North Hudson, Wisconsin

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +891.1

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 42 -- 790th lowest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 1,100.9 -- 1,327th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +891.1 -- 94th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,127.1 -- 951st lowest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 3,796

42. Sunnyside, Washington

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +899.4

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 532 -- 64th highest of 2,671 towns

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 3,150.2 -- 189th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,062.5 -- 62nd highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,269.3 -- 172nd highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 16,559

41. West Fork, Arkansas

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +924.3

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 51 -- 940th lowest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 1,897.3 -- 658th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,034.1 -- 66th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,306.5 -- 778th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 2,626

40. Platteville, Wisconsin

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +975.5

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 321 -- 272nd highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 2,634.6 -- 324th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +998.8 -- 72nd highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,897.2 -- 507th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 12,264

39. Ecorse, Michigan

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +983.5

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 164 -- 772nd highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 1,712.6 -- 780th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,360.4 -- 30th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,464.5 -- 691st highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 9,432

38. Eminence, Kentucky

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,004.1

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 40 -- 749th lowest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 1,543.8 -- 899th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,004.5 -- 71st highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,852.6 -- 1,033rd highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 2,553

37. Cortland, New York

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,012.8

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 434 -- 132nd highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 2,331.5 -- 431st highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,019.1 -- 67th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,761.2 -- 567th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 18,739

36. Walterboro, South Carolina

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,042.5

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 333 -- 257th highest of 2,671 towns

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 6,181.5 -- 19th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,103.5 -- 56th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 6,924.1 -- 27th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 5,477

35. Lodi, Wisconsin

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,061.5

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 49 -- 907th lowest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 1,582.7 -- 863rd highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +930.1 -- 89th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,711.9 -- 1,160th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 3,060

34. Elm Grove, Wisconsin

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,075.6

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 111 -- 1,092nd highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 1,801.9 -- 718th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,140.8 -- 48th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,915.6 -- 992nd highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 6,153

33. Camden, Delaware

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,079.3

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 204 -- 572nd highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 5,727.1 -- 24th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +934.5 -- 85th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 5,867.5 -- 58th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 3,484

32. Bolivar, Tennessee

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,102.4

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 141 -- 894th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 2,882.3 -- 255th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,387.7 -- 28th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,272.3 -- 170th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 5,031

31. Wildwood Crest, New Jersey

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,104.1

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 77 -- 1,265th lowest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 2,546.3 -- 356th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,043.6 -- 64th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,108.5 -- 424th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 3,096

30. Anadarko, Oklahoma

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,104.5

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 216 -- 529th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 3,336.9 -- 160th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,611.1 -- 23rd highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 5,020.9 -- 104th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 6,626

29. Honea Path, South Carolina

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,105.9

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 153 -- 832nd highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 3,966.8 -- 101st highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,457.1 -- 25th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 5,289.1 -- 88th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 3,695

28. Columbus, Wisconsin

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,122.3

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 102 -- 1,148th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 1,986.8 -- 600th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,101.3 -- 57th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,142.6 -- 857th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 5,058

27. Long View, North Carolina

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,131.1

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 111 -- 1,092nd highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 2,248.8 -- 477th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,838.2 -- 14th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,626.4 -- 280th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 4,959

26. Winooski, Vermont

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,145.1

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 177 -- 702nd highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 2,411.1 -- 400th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,104.6 -- 55th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,847.0 -- 528th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 7,242

25. South Hill, Virginia

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,164.8

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 164 -- 772nd highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 3,794.5 -- 111th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,212.5 -- 43rd highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,326.7 -- 164th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 4,377

24. Riverdale, New Jersey

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,169.9

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 131 -- 947th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 3,120.5 -- 196th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +912.0 -- 93rd highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,168.2 -- 405th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 4,197

23. Gorham, New Hampshire

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,196.1

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 49 -- 907th lowest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 1,894.1 -- 660th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,195.9 -- 45th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,971.4 -- 960th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 2,623

22. Lake Forest Park, Washington

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,205.0

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 310 -- 299th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 2,278.7 -- 461st highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,324.8 -- 34th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,756.5 -- 571st highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 13,430

21. Hohenwald, Tennessee

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,227.4

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 157 -- 814th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 4,107.8 -- 89th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,077.4 -- 60th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,474.1 -- 149th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 3,673

20. Devine, Texas

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,257.2

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 101 -- 1,160th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 2,068.4 -- 553rd highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,199.2 -- 44th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,355.1 -- 751st highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 4,733

19. Gonzales, Louisiana

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,282.0

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 1,003 -- 5th highest of 2,671 towns

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 9,042.6 -- 6th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,262.5 -- 39th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 9,790.8 -- 10th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 10,789

18. Fife, Washington

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,348.3

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 539 -- 60th highest of 2,671 towns

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 5,232.5 -- 38th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +2,315.1 -- 9th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 8,746.7 -- 14th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 10,096

17. Ava, Missouri

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,390.4

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 77 -- 1,265th lowest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 2,699.9 -- 303rd highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,536.1 -- 24th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,155.7 -- 408th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 2,889

16. West Columbia, South Carolina

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,426.2

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 1,211 -- 2nd highest of 2,671 towns

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 6,674.8 -- 15th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,347.8 -- 33rd highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 8,014.1 -- 17th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 17,641

15. Sheridan, Colorado

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,428.6

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 459 -- 98th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 7,348.7 -- 13th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +2,882.8 -- 2nd highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 10,102.5 -- 9th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 6,089

14. Durango, Colorado

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,469.0

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 789 -- 15th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 4,105.1 -- 90th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,808.6 -- 15th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,979.2 -- 109th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 18,588

13. Dyersburg, Tennessee

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,490.2

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 857 -- 11th highest of 2,671 towns

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 5,281.6 -- 37th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,245.6 -- 40th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 6,797.7 -- 29th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 16,476

12. White Salmon, Washington

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,526.7

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 52 -- 953rd lowest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 1,903.4 -- 654th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,736.8 -- 18th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 2,452.4 -- 697th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 2,554

11. Caro, Michigan

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,595.6

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 131 -- 947th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 3,308.9 -- 164th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,646.7 -- 20th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,586.8 -- 289th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 4,054

10. Gallipolis, Ohio

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,618.3

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 252 -- 418th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 7,106.6 -- 14th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,113.3 -- 54th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 7,952.6 -- 18th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 3,710

9. Harrisville, Utah

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,663.8

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 310 -- 299th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 4,410.3 -- 66th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,616.6 -- 22nd highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 5,079.0 -- 103rd highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 6,510

8. North Kansas City, Missouri

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,743.2

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 361 -- 220th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 7,822.3 -- 11th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +2,481.9 -- 7th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 10,725.9 -- 7th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 4,477

7. Fort Scott, Kansas

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,797.1

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 205 -- 568th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 2,676.9 -- 309th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +2,529.6 -- 5th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,538.8 -- 310th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 7,742

6. Larned, Kansas

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,834.5

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 88 -- 1,270th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 2,422.9 -- 396th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +2,611.0 -- 4th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 3,386.6 -- 345th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 3,813

5. Leesville, Louisiana

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +1,883.4

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 277 -- 367th highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 5,034.5 -- 42nd highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +1,962.5 -- 13th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 6,288.6 -- 42nd highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 5,891

4. Mount Ephraim, New Jersey

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +2,050.7

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 263 -- 392nd highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 5,751.1 -- 23rd highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +2,312.8 -- 10th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 6,232.2 -- 43rd highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 4,582

3. Norton, Virginia

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +2,136.7

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 206 -- 563rd highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 5,182.4 -- 41st highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +2,209.0 -- 11th highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 5,610.1 -- 73rd highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 3,970

2. Fowlerville, Michigan

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +2,504.1

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 129 -- 962nd highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 4,456.0 -- 63rd highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +2,674.9 -- 3rd highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 4,835.9 -- 117th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 2,881

1. Tolleson, Arizona

> Change in reported larceny-theft rate, 2019-2020: +2,921.8

> Larceny-thefts reported in 2020: 612 -- 42nd highest of 2,671 towns (tied)

> Larceny-thefts per 100K people in 2020: 8,192.8 -- 9th highest of 2,671 towns

> 1-yr. change in all property crime: +3,167.5 -- the highest of 2,654 towns

> Property crimes per 100K people in 2020: 12,168.7 -- 5th highest of 2,661 towns

> Population: 7,246

Methodology

To determine the towns where the larceny-theft rate is rising fastest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the change in larceny-thefts per 100,000 people from the FBI’s 2019 and 2020 Uniform Crime Reports. Crime rates were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 and 2019 UCR.

We defined towns based on population thresholds -- having at least 2,500 people and less than 25,000 people -- using five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though towns in these states were not excluded from analysis. Because some state and local agencies changed reporting practices between 2019 and 2020, the figures are not comparable, and the areas were excluded.

Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.

