MEMPHIS, Tenn. — May is tea time at one of the Memphis’ most visited historic homes. The Mallory-Neely House, run by the Museum of Science & History (MoSH), is hosting The Tea Garden on May 21, 2022 (rain date May 28). There will be two seatings - one at 11:00 AM and one at 3:00 PM.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO