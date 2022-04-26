ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Driving

By Dunken
 4 days ago
Every day you see people looking down at their phones while driving and every once in a while you read about the tragic consequences. The CDC says 3,000 people die and more than 400,000 are injured every year in car crashes caused by distracted driving. April is distracted driver...

