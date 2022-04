ROCK HILL, S.C. — At the end of a violent and deadly week in Rock Hill, the community came together Friday evening to march and call for justice and peace. Organizers of the event hosted by Stop The Violence Rock Hill say the purpose is to bring awareness to an issue that isn't talked about enough. They are now calling on Rock Hill Police and city leaders to help bring solutions to the gun violence specifically impacting young people.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 8 HOURS AGO